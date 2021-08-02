With water dwindling, Idaho Fish and Game ordered a fish salvage for the Little Wood Reservoir and Little Wood River below the dam last week.
The order lifts bag and possession limits for the reservoir and a four-mile stretch of the river between the dam and the canal diversion near Carey.
“The remaining small pool of water left behind the dam will quickly warm to temperatures that will not support cold-water fish species,” Fish and Game said in a statement. “Once the reservoir gates are closed, the Little Wood River below the dam will also be dewatered resulting in loss of fish in that reach of the river.”
Under the salvage, fisherman with a valid 2021 license can take fish by any method except firearms, chemicals or electrical current.
The salvage order runs until Sept. 30.
For more information, contact Idaho Fish and Game’s Magic Valley regional office at 208-324-4359.
