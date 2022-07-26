Heads up anglers, the annual fish salvage in the Richfield Canal and Big Wood River below Magic Reservoir, which eliminates daily limits on catches, is coming earlier than usual this year due to drought.
The Idaho Fish and Game Department announced the salvage via press release on Monday.
“This is a way to allow anglers to go in there and take these fish home to get eaten instead of being wasted,” said Fish and Game spokesperson Terry Thompson.
Typically, this announcement comes in the fall. This year, the salvage will run from July 28 through Oct. 1, at which point the daily limit of six total fish will be reinstated.
The Bigwood Canal Company recently announced that it will shut the gates at Magic Dam soon due to low water levels. This will substantially reduce the flow of the Richfield Canal and Big Wood River below the reservoir, which will lead to the death of the fish there. For this reason, daily limits on catches are being eliminated. The salvage does not include the reservoir itself.
“This happens every year; it’s just happening earlier this year, like it did last year,” Thompson said.
A valid fishing license is needed to participate. Fish can be caught by any method other than “firearms, explosives, chemicals or electric current,” according to the press release. ￼
