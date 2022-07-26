Railroad trestle Magic Dam

Remnants of the old railroad trestle approximately 1.25 miles below Magic Dam.

 Photo courtesy Idaho Department of Fish and Game

Heads up anglers, the annual fish salvage in the Richfield Canal and Big Wood River below Magic Reservoir, which eliminates daily limits on catches, is coming earlier than usual this year due to drought.

The Idaho Fish and Game Department announced the salvage via press release on Monday.

“This is a way to allow anglers to go in there and take these fish home to get eaten instead of being wasted,” said Fish and Game spokesperson Terry Thompson.

