Starting next week, Idaho Department of Fish and Game staff will remove all existing fish from Heagle Pond near War Eagle Drive in Hailey in an effort to reduce impacts on native fish species in the Big Wood River.
The department will use rotenone, a fish-killing compound, to target non-native goldfish and fathead minnows that were illegally released into the pond.
Regional Fisheries Manger Mike Peterson told the Idaho Mountain Express that during a flood, the goldfish and minnows could enter the nearby Big Wood River and threaten native trout and sculpin species.
“The only fish that should be in the pond are hatchery rainbow trout,” he said. “Because of the illegal introduction of goldfish and fathead minnows into Heagle Pond, [Fish and Game] is now forced to use license dollars to eradicate the invasive species so they don’t become established in the Big Wood River, which as we all know is a recreational jewel in the Wood River Valley.”
During a recent visit to the pond, the Express saw several goldfish, minnows, frogs and trout swimming in the water. Peterson said it’s possible that a few native species, such as native rainbow trout, Wood River sculpin and whitefish may have been washed into the pond during the floods of 2017.
“If native species are present, the treatment of the pond will not cause any population-level impacts to these species,” he said.
According to Fish and Game Regional Supervisor Craig White, rotenone is a naturally occurring substance derived from the roots of tropical plants.
“The fish in the pond will perish relatively quickly, and sunlight and organic matter will degrade the remaining rotenone in approximately a week. All carcasses will be removed and disposed of in a local landfill,” White said. “Neighbors may notice a temporary petroleum smell associated with the treatment.”
Peterson said rotenone will be sprayed directly into the water to keep it from becoming airborne and posing a risk to pets. However, dogs could become ill from the chemical by drinking from the pond, he said.
The treatment is scheduled for Sept. 21-25. Heagle Pond will be closed for up to a month in order to keep pets and local wildlife safe, Peterson said.
i"m quite sure the wildlife will pay attention to the closure. :eyeroll
