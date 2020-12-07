After treating and collecting samples from a sick cow moose in Hailey last Wednesday, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game is advising residents to stay away from the animal and her calf.
The moose is thought to have a severe case of conjunctivitis, according to a Friday press release from the department. Staff biologists were able to collect eye cultures, draw a blood sample and administer antibiotics through injections on Wednesday.
The cow was also fitted with a radio collar to allow biologists to monitor her status, the department said.
“Residents are urged to not approach this moose, or any wildlife, due to the added stress … [I]n this case, the vision of the moose is very likely to be diminished and it may become aggressive if it senses someone getting too close,” Fish and Game stated.
The cultures were sent to the department’s Wildlife Health Lab in Eagle last week to determine the cause of infection. As of Monday morning, there were no further reports on the moose, Fish and Game spokesman Terry Thompson said.
“[That’s] a good thing. The less stress on her, the better right now,” he said.
