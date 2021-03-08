A proposal from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game to remove mountain lion harvest quotas across the state will be heard by the Fish and Game Commission in Boise this month during its annual season-setting meeting.
If approved by the commission on March 18, the new policy would lift all male and female mountain lion harvest quotas—or fixed numbers of animals that can be killed—in the state’s game units that impose such restrictions. The department’s lion-hunting proposal also would significantly expand mountain lion season lengths.
Thirty-one of Idaho’s game units currently employ sex-specific mountain lion quotas to prevent overharvest. In Blaine County’s Game Units 48 and 49 on either side of state Highway 75 and Units 43 and 44, north of Fairfield, a total of only six female mountain lions can be killed during the take season, which runs from Aug. 30 to March 31. Once that quota is reached, the entire take season ends, according to regional Fish and Game spokesman Terry Thompson.
Three female lions have been killed so far this season in Units 43, 44, 48 and 49.
By removing its statewide mountain lion quota system, the department says it could “help alleviate human conflicts and livestock depredations, provide statewide consistency in harvest management, increase hunting opportunity and reduce predation in areas with underperforming deer or elk populations.”
Though “no person may take more than one mountain lion per legal tag in his or her possession” per Fish and Game rules, that regulation is subject to change at the commission’s meeting this month, Thompson said. In Units 48 and 49, he added, hunters are currently allotted one mountain lion tag per year.
The Fish and Game Commission will also consider allowing hunters to use electronic calls while pursuing mountain lions in many game units, including in the Wood River Valley. Also known as “e-calls,” the devices can generally store upwards of 1,000 realistic sounds of prey animals in distress—such as raccoons, coyotes and rabbits—and project those sounds hundreds of yards using speakers.
Though the public comment period for Fish and Game’s big-game proposals expired on Feb. 25, Idaho residents can provide in-person testimony to the commission on Wednesday, March 17, at Fish and Game’s Nampa Regional Office, one day before 2021-22 hunting season regulations are officially set.
kill, kill, KILL!!!!
Got too many wolfs, kill them, got too many dear, kill them, got to many Mountain Lions, kill them. Who or what is next?
once again unsuccessful hunters win because they are fat and don't want to hike and the animals lose. again fish and game has done nothing to protect ALL of our animals,only the ones they make money off of. i'm a hunter ,and kinda fat so this isn't a guess but i'd never try to change the rules just to win.
FISH AND GAME IS THE PROBLEM,NOT THE CATS.
Thank you, Clarey. You are so right. I am ashamed much of the time how backwards Idahoan's are. Common sense is not so common in Idaho. It's missing! Thank you for speaking up as a hunter yourself. You are a cool guy!
