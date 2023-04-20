Volunteer Planting Sagebrush

A volunteer helps plant sagebrush on mule deer winter range.

The Magic Valley Region of Idaho Fish and Game and the Twin Falls District of Bureau of Land Management are seeking volunteers to help plant sagebrush to rehabilitate winter big-game habitat burned by the Badger Fire, which scorched the South Hills in 2020.

The planting will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Earth Day—Saturday, April 22—in the Dry Creek area directly south of Hansen. Volunteers will meet up with Fish and Game staff at the mouth of Dry Creek Road at 8:30 a.m. Organizers recommend a four-wheel-drive or high-clearance vehicle.

Volunteers should come prepared for cool weather and bring lunch and water.

