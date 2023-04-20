The Magic Valley Region of Idaho Fish and Game and the Twin Falls District of Bureau of Land Management are seeking volunteers to help plant sagebrush to rehabilitate winter big-game habitat burned by the Badger Fire, which scorched the South Hills in 2020.
The planting will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Earth Day—Saturday, April 22—in the Dry Creek area directly south of Hansen. Volunteers will meet up with Fish and Game staff at the mouth of Dry Creek Road at 8:30 a.m. Organizers recommend a four-wheel-drive or high-clearance vehicle.
Volunteers should come prepared for cool weather and bring lunch and water.
The goal is to plant 9,000 seedlings.
“The 2020 Badger Fire affected a large area of important big-game winter range, and the time is now to start working on restoration” stated Fish and Game Habitat Biologist Brandon Tycz. "We truly enjoy working with volunteers who are a critical partner with these types of projects where families, individuals, church groups or any civic organization get directly involved in improving their public lands.”
Anyone interested in helping out needs to call the Magic Valley Regional Office at 208-324-4359 to sign up. Maps with directions to both planting sites will be emailed directly to those who enroll.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
The Magic Valley Region of Idaho Fish and Game and the Twin Falls District of Bureau of Land Management are seeking volunteers to help plant sagebrush to rehabilitate winter big-game habitat burned by the Badger Fire, which scorched the South Hills in 2020.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In