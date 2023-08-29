The Idaho Fish and Game department is seeking comments on its 10-year Snake River White Sturgeon management plan, which will direct the agency’s management and conservation priorities in the area for the next decade.
The final plan, which will include public comment that can be accessed on the department’s website, will be presented to the Fish and Game Commission at their meeting in Lewiston in November.
The new plan will include population assessments and goals, objectives for and information on threats to fish populations, fishery management and conservation strategies, conservation aquaculture work and river-specific projects that the agency might want to enact.
