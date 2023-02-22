Following four years of increased hunting opportunities for elk south of the Wood River Valley to reduce crop damage, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game now says herds have stabilized to an acceptable level and hunting should be reduced there.

An open house last Thursday at the Community Campus in Hailey provided information on proposed changes to the 2023-24 big game season and to the Idaho Gray Wolf Management Plan. The proposed changes will be considered by the Fish and Game Commission in Boise on March 16.

Though the department’s presentation focused on proposed changes to local elk and deer hunts, Magic Valley Region representatives spent much of the meeting’s time assuaging concerns from the public about wolf management.

Regional Fish and Game officials are keeping a close eye on populations in the Pioneer Elk Zone, which had been pushing up against biological capacity, Department Wildlife Manager Mike McDonald said.

