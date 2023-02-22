Following four years of increased hunting opportunities for elk south of the Wood River Valley to reduce crop damage, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game now says herds have stabilized to an acceptable level and hunting should be reduced there.
An open house last Thursday at the Community Campus in Hailey provided information on proposed changes to the 2023-24 big game season and to the Idaho Gray Wolf Management Plan. The proposed changes will be considered by the Fish and Game Commission in Boise on March 16.
Though the department’s presentation focused on proposed changes to local elk and deer hunts, Magic Valley Region representatives spent much of the meeting’s time assuaging concerns from the public about wolf management.
“The wolf management plan is one part of the proposal for recommended changes and there is open public comment, but this meeting is not solely for that purpose,” Fish and Game Regional Director Craig White told a roomful of about 40 people, some of whom left after that announcement.
After the presentation concluded, most of the people in the room gathered with White to talk about wolves. Someone asked if trapping will be allowed in the Wood River Valley, noting that the Blaine County commissioners have expressed opposition to the practice.
“The Blaine County commissioners do not set hunting policies—that is the role of the Fish and Game Commission, in which Greg Cameron, who is commissioner for Region 4, has said he is opposed to opening the Wood River Valley to trapping,” Regional Communications Manager Terry Thompson said.
He said Cameron is supported by the other Fish and Game commissioners to not add trapping in the Wood River Valley, and it is not proposed by Fish and Game.
“Yes the Idaho Trappers Association is lobbying for that, but Fish and Game has never made statements to that effect,” he said.
White went over the history of reintroducing gray wolves to Idaho beginning in 1995, and said the population is now above Fish and Game objectives. While numbers aren’t exact, the department estimates the population at about 1,500, enough to cause conflicts with livestock and domestic animals, reduce elk and deer populations and result in encounters with people, he said.
White said federal delisting requirements have been met, but social, political and legal controversy surrounds the management of gray wolves in the state.
“Wolf management is complex, and there are valid arguments and points for both sides,” he said. “Hunting and trapping does play an important role in regulating populations and managing conflicts.”
According to the draft plan, “Elk are the primary prey of wolves in Idaho, and IDFG has identified wolf predation as a primary factor preventing recovery of several elk zones that are below objective.” In those areas, primarily in Idaho’s Panhandle, Lolo, Selway, Middle Fork and Sawtooth regions, Fish and Game has implemented predation management plans to reduce wolf numbers. These plans encourage increased predator harvest through longer seasons, expanded take methods and increased tag numbers for bears and lions.
The goal is to get wolf numbers over a six-year period to around 500. In the past eight years, the highest wolf harvest, of 462, was in 2020, according to the draft plan. Each of the past three years has yielded just over 400 wolves harvested. Fish and Game estimated the state wolf population to be 1,337 animals in 2022, according to data from Fish and Game’s draft management plan.
“While the management plan fluctuates and changes, the goal is to have a self-sustaining wolf population in the state,” White said.
In a phone interview, Thompson noted that Blaine County is on the southern end of Idaho’s wolf habitat and there aren’t as many wolves here as people might think. Encounters, he said, are uncommon.
“Wolves are hard to hunt and trap, and the perception that wolves will be eliminated off the landscape hasn’t happened,” Thompson said. “Could they? Sure, but numbers don’t indicate that is happening.”
During the meeting, an audience member brought up trapping practices and concerns about pets and people, especially children, being caught in traps.
Thompson explained that trappers put out traps to target a specific species, and are not indiscriminate. He acknowledged that other animals can get caught, but that with the offset-jaw traps being used today, a person can stick a hand in a trap without breaking skin or bones.
“We will be providing a class soon should someone get stuck to know how to get out,” White told meeting participants. “I have a 90-pound biologist that can get out of a trap. It’s not about size or strength, it’s proper training, which people need to be aware of.”
Thompson added that knowing how to undo a trap is a good tool to have, just like knowing how to use bear spray.
People have been trapping in Blaine County for more than 100 years, Thompson said, and though wolf trapping in its current form is new, wolf trappers are a small group who are good at it. He said they have to first attend a wolf trapping education course to obtain a license. Trappers are also required to check their traps every 72 hours.
Thompson said more than 2,500 trappers are registered in Idaho, though fewer than 1,500 are active and about 200 are highly skilled.
According to the draft wolf management plan, only one wolf was trapped in the Magic Valley Region in 2022, and 10 in the past decade. The region encompasses all or most of 12 counties in southern Idaho.
Thompson also noted a hesitancy to call Fish and Game about an encounter with wildlife due to a misconception that conservation officers will kill the animal.
“We get hundreds of phone calls about mountain lion encounters and have only had to euthanize four in the past five years,” he said. “At this point we aren’t aware of any human and dog interactions with wolves.”
He said the main concern about wolves in the Wood River Valley is in Unit 49, east of Highway 75, where there has been “chronic” depredation on livestock, mostly sheep, according to Fish and Game’s draft plan.
The public comment period for the draft Idaho Gray Wolf Management Plan for 2023-28 closes March 6. Visit idfg.idaho.gov/form/wolf-plan-2023 for more information and to make a public comment.
Proposed changes to big game hunts
Department Wildlife Manager Mike McDonald started the presentation at last week’s open house by going over the Pioneer Elk Zone, which includes Units 36A, 50 and 49.
“Going back to 2017, we counted a total elk population of roughly 12,283, which surprised us and was pushing against biological capacity,” McDonald said. “We wanted to get those numbers down and used a variety of methods from various controlled hunts over several years. We opened the B tag over the counter to 1,500 a year for four years, which made for really good hunting.”
That action brought the population down to around 9,435 elk in the 2022 count, which McDonald said was close to what IDFG objectives had set.
For the 2023 season, proposed changes to the Pioneer Zone would decrease the B tag allocation to 500 and shorten the season by five days.
“This should maintain elk numbers consistent with the elk management plan while maintaining over-the-counter opportunities,” McDonald said.
McDonald said the Smoky-Bennett zone, which includes Units 43, 44, 45, 48 and 52, is in a similar situation with an overpopulation of elk. That is troublesome as the elk descend into agricultural areas and cause trouble for farmers. With controlled hunts for the past several years, the numbers have been reduced from 4,874 in 2015 to 3,803 in 2021.
The proposed changes would shorten the B Tag season there by six days, from Nov. 10 to Nov. 24.
In the South Hills Zone, the proposed changes would eliminate the Unit 46 A tag, and the season for any elk in Units 55, 56 and 57 will be from Aug. 30 to Sept. 30.
Opportunities in Unit 54 would increase from 20 to 25 tags and in Unit 56 to 250 tags.
For mule deer, department officials discussed environmental factors that determine harvests, including winter survival rates and biological data they collect such as fat content and weights of does and fawns. They survey the percentages of does and fawns and put radio collars on some to collect data on migration patterns and over-winter survival.
Proposed changes to mule deer hunts in the Smoky-Boise area, which includes Units 39, 43, 44, 45, 48, 49, 50, 52, 52A and 53, is to eliminate December antlerless hunts in Unit 45 (100 tags) to reduce disturbance on wintering elk. The number of antlerless tags in undersubscribed youth hunts in Units 44 and 45 would be reduced.
Comment for the big game proposals is open until Feb. 22. Comments can be submitted in writing at public open houses, on the department website, idfg.idaho.gov or by phone, mail, email or at the Magic Valley regional office during normal business hours. ￼
