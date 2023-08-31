The Idaho Fish and Game Department has announced that it has made “positive strides” in addressing chronic big game crop depredations, according to a press release issued by the agency.
Big game—especially elk—take refuge in standing corn fields, which can cause damage to the crops. Fish and Game biologists have worked with landowners to reduce the damage on crops in recent months. In the Magic Valley region, which includes Blaine County, agency staff have worked especially hard at preventing standing crop loss. This summer, the most crop loss occurred in Elmore, Jerome, Blaine, Cassia and Lincoln counties. In many cases, these incidents occurred on private farms that border public lands where the animals flock.
The Fish and Game Department said that elk have a tendency to hang out in corn fields during the day, using the crops as shelter. Biologists have found that efforts to drive the elk out do not work because the animals just move to another part of the field, resulting in even more damage. While some methods have resulted in moving herds away from one field, they often move to another field.
I for one, do not support the Idaho Dept of "Catch & Kill" in any effort to protect private crops by killing elk or other wildlife. As far as I am concerned, the farmers can just plain live with the effects of wildlife.
