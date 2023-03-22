18-01-31 IDFG cougar@ resized

An Idaho mountain lion hides in a tree.

 Photo courtesy of Idaho Department of Fish and Game

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game officers euthanized a young mountain lion in Hailey last Friday as part of their efforts to remove a female with two offspring that the agency determined had become a threat to public safety.

Fish and Game officers killed the cougar after it was trapped in an area of eastern Hailey where the three lions had been frequenting houses—often during the day—and day-bedding among trees in residential yards, the agency stated in a news release issued Tuesday.

With the permission of homeowners, Fish and Game last Thursday set three large “live traps” adjacent to two houses the family of lions had been frequenting, the agency stated. The decision to trap and remove the lions was made after repeated efforts to haze the animals and prompt them to move to another area—hopefully away from residences—were unsuccessful, Fish and Game stated.

A mountain lion crosses a driveway on Robinhood Drive in Hailey in December. Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Office has received 85 calls about lions this winter, mostly around Hailey.

Hailey resident Lincoln Acero Alvarado captured this mountain lion mother accompanied by two kittens—one of which is not shown—on Robinhood Drive on Dec. 14. A dog was reportedly attacked by a mountain lion in the same area on Dec. 13.

