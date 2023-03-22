The Idaho Department of Fish and Game officers euthanized a young mountain lion in Hailey last Friday as part of their efforts to remove a female with two offspring that the agency determined had become a threat to public safety.
Fish and Game officers killed the cougar after it was trapped in an area of eastern Hailey where the three lions had been frequenting houses—often during the day—and day-bedding among trees in residential yards, the agency stated in a news release issued Tuesday.
With the permission of homeowners, Fish and Game last Thursday set three large “live traps” adjacent to two houses the family of lions had been frequenting, the agency stated. The decision to trap and remove the lions was made after repeated efforts to haze the animals and prompt them to move to another area—hopefully away from residences—were unsuccessful, Fish and Game stated.
The lion that was trapped was killed after Fish and Game unsuccessfully sought to find an organization that would take a young cougar, such as an accredited zoo, the agency stated.
The adult female and reported second young lion were not trapped or observed on Friday, Fish and Game stated.
Fish and Game’s general policy is to not relocate predators. Relocating large carnivores such as mountain lions generally causes other problems, the agency stated. In most cases, the animals return to the area where they were trapped, are killed in a territorial dispute by a dominant animal already occupying the area they are moved to, or they starve.
Fish and Game’s actions in eastern Hailey came after a series of sightings by and calls from residents of the area, including in the Deerfield subdivision. The number of calls to the agency increased in early March, Fish and Game stated, but efforts to haze cougars in the area were typically unsuccessful because the animals had moved on by the time officers arrived on scene.
In one case in which a female lion with young was frequenting a home in east Hailey, Fish and Game officers worked with the homeowners to reduce the potential for the lions to “daybed” near the residence, the agency stated.
In mid-March, a Hailey woman was leaving her home when she found herself face-to-face with a lion on a deer that had been killed in her front yard, Fish and Game stated.
“In the encounter, the lion did not retreat, but instead acted aggressively towards the woman, who then retreated back into her house,” the agency stated.
Biologists have become concerned that mountain lions have become habituated to living in Hailey neighborhoods, Fish and Game stated, and “residents have indicated that they are not comfortable knowing that the chance of an unexpected encounter with a mountain lion is ever-present around their homes.”
Meanwhile, some residents of the Della View and China Gardens neighborhoods near the Big Wood River in western Hailey have reported repeated lion encounters in the last three months, including sightings of a large male and, separately, a mother with kittens.
“These incidents and encounters with lions are increasing,” Fish and Game stated. “It is not desirable for lions to live in and around neighborhood homes, especially when lions do not flee when encountering people.”
Since Oct. 1, the Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region office has received 85 calls about mountain lions in the Wood River Valley, with a majority of those calls coming from Hailey residents, the agency stated.
“While most of the calls are observations, Fish and Game is aware of non-fatal attacks on several dogs and residents becoming increasingly concerned about lions taking up residence in their neighborhoods,” the agency stated.
Fish and Game conservation officers have responded to the reports by providing safety information to homeowners, and, when possible, using non-lethal hazing like rubber slugs and buckshot, aerial cracker shells and pepper balls shot from an air rifle.
“Conservation officers have also been extremely busy removing numerous lion-killed deer and elk from neighborhood yards to reduce the chances of a surprise encounter with a lion protecting its food source,” the agency stated.
The last time a mountain lion was euthanized in the Wood River Valley was in January 2020, when a large male lion was killed for public safety as it moved through the Woodside subdivision of Hailey and exhibited aggressive behavior. At the time of the incident, children were being released from the local elementary school.
Another cougar was killed in December 2019 in the Warm Springs area of Ketchum, and one prior to that in January 2019 in the same area.
“Our Fish and Game staff, working with Wood River Valley partners, has put a significant amount of energy into education and outreach about how residents and visitors can be responsible and safe when around wildlife,” Magic Valley Regional Supervisor Craig White said. “As wildlife biologists, we dedicate our careers to managing healthy and robust wildlife populations, and the last thing we want to do is euthanize an animal.” ￼
