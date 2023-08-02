Idaho sockeye salmon

A sockeye salmon is displayed at Redfish Lake, near Stanley.

By TONY TEKARONIAKE EVANS

Idaho Fish and Game reported last week that the first sockeye salmon returning to the Sawtooth Valley this summer made it to the upper Salmon River near Stanley on July 26. Many more are expected to follow.

The endangered species must swim 900 miles from the Pacific Ocean and climb 6,250 vertical feet to reach its spawning areas near the headwaters of the Salmon River north of Ketchum. It is the longest run of ocean-going salmon in the lower 48 states.

