By TONY TEKARONIAKE EVANS
Idaho Fish and Game reported last week that the first sockeye salmon returning to the Sawtooth Valley this summer made it to the upper Salmon River near Stanley on July 26. Many more are expected to follow.
The endangered species must swim 900 miles from the Pacific Ocean and climb 6,250 vertical feet to reach its spawning areas near the headwaters of the Salmon River north of Ketchum. It is the longest run of ocean-going salmon in the lower 48 states.
Many billions of dollars have been spent trying to restore the salmon run, which was severely impacted by the construction of four dams on the lower Snake River in the 1960s and 70s. According to the Idaho Conservation League, an estimated 100,000 sockeye salmon used to return annually to Idaho’s Payette and Sawtooth basins. Diminished sockeye runs to the Sawtooth Basin have fluctuated wildly over the last decade, ranging from a low of 17 in 2019 to a high of 1,516 in 2014.
Last year, 761 sockeye returned to the Sawtooth Basin.
As of July 26, there were 1,295 sockeye counted at Lower Granite Dam, about 30 miles downstream from Lewiston, and 450 miles from the Sawtooth Valley, well above the 10-year average of 754 sockeye crossing the Lower Granite by that date.
Historically, about 50-60% of the sockeye that cross Lower Granite Dam eventually reach the Sawtooth Basin, Fish and Game stated.
To bring the species back from the brink of extinction, Fish and Game biologists in the 1990s initiated a captive brood stock program with 16 adult sockeye—11 males and five females—that returned to Idaho between 1991 and 1998. Using “advanced aquaculture techniques,” the program has retained about 95% of the species’ genetic variability and has gradually increased the annual returns to Idaho.
“When Idaho sockeye were listed in 1991 under the federal Endangered Species Act, only four adult sockeye returned to the Sawtooth Basin. The total number of sockeye that returned between 1991-99 was 23 fish, including two years when no sockeye returned,” the report states.
Fish and Game reported that after sockeye cross the Lower Granite Dam, their migration can be hampered by a variety of factors, including low water in the Snake and Salmon rivers and warm temperatures that can slow their progress and make their final migration to the Sawtooth Basin more difficult.
Sockeye that return to the basin are trapped at Redfish Lake Creek and near the Sawtooth Fish Hatchery and taken by truck and spawned at the Eagle Fish Hatchery near Boise, or allowed to naturally spawn in Redfish Lake and Pettit Lake in the Sawtooth Basin.
The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, whose culture is deeply connected with salmon, initiated the federal endangered species listing for Sawtooth sockeye salmon and have been involved with recovery efforts for many years at Pettit Lake and elsewhere. ￼
