The Sawtooth Avalanche Center posted warnings for mountains around the Wood River Valley and Galena Summit Monday after observing "very dangerous" snowpack conditions in its southern and eastern forecast zones.
The avalanche warnings, which indicate high avalanche risk, follow "the first real taste of spring" in the region, Sawtooth Avalanche Center Director Scott Savage said Monday. The series of warm days and nights allowed water from melting snow to infiltrate a dry snowpack, according to center forecasters. The result: potential for wet slides large enough to wreck vehicles and wood-framed houses on the valley floor, forecasters said.
"Large, wet loose avalanches will release naturally on many slopes today," Savage said. "Given last night's weak or non-existent freeze, today's sunny skies and warm temperatures will turn the snowpack to mush. Conditions will become increasingly dangerous throughout the day.
