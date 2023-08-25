Hayden Fire (copy)

The Hayden Fire sparked in the Salmon-Challis National Forest in July.

 Courtesy of U.S. Forest Service

About 20 cords of firewood are available for pickup by permit on a first-come, first-served basis in the area of the Hayden Fire, the U.S. Forest Service announced in a press release Wednesday.

The firewood is stacked by the roadside in the Mill and Big Eightmile Creek drainages, forest service officials said.

Forest Service officials said anyone collecting the firewood must adhere to personal firewood collection rules, which include no firewood cutting within 200 feet of developed campgrounds, administrative sites, picnic areas or research areas and no firewood cutting within 300 feet of rivers, streams, ponds or lakes. Rules also prohibit falling or dragging trees across lakes.

