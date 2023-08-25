About 20 cords of firewood are available for pickup by permit on a first-come, first-served basis in the area of the Hayden Fire, the U.S. Forest Service announced in a press release Wednesday.
The firewood is stacked by the roadside in the Mill and Big Eightmile Creek drainages, forest service officials said.
Forest Service officials said anyone collecting the firewood must adhere to personal firewood collection rules, which include no firewood cutting within 200 feet of developed campgrounds, administrative sites, picnic areas or research areas and no firewood cutting within 300 feet of rivers, streams, ponds or lakes. Rules also prohibit falling or dragging trees across lakes.
The Forest Service defines a cord of wood as 128 cubic feet and it can be measured as a pile 8 feet long, 4 feet wide and 4 feet high.
The Hayden Fire is located in the Lemhi Range about 18 miles west of the town of Leadore. The fire burned more than 24,700 acres since it started July 19. Following heavy rains associated with the remnants of Hurricane Hilary, there was minimal fire activity reported Wednesday, and the fire was listed as 84% contained on the Hayden Fire’s interagency InciWeb report Wednesday afternoon.
Anyone with questions about the firewood or personal firewood rules may call the Public Lands Center in Salmon at 208-756-5100. Contact Editor Christina Lords for questions: info@idahocapitalsun.com. Follow Idaho Capital Sun on Facebook and Twitter.￼
Idaho Capital Sun is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Idaho Capital Sun maintains editorial independence.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In