Beginning Thursday, campfires will be prohibited on the Sawtooth National Forest, the Bureau of Land Management’s Twin Falls District and state lands as part of Stage 1 fire restrictions.
Stage 1 fire restrictions will also be implemented on the Salmon-Challis National Forest beginning Friday. The restrictions will not apply to the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness and Jim McClure-Jerry Peak Wilderness.
Under Stage 1 restrictions, the following acts are prohibited:
• Fires, including campfires and stove fires, except within a designated recreation site and in a permanent concrete or metal fire ring, or on private land, and only within an owner-provided structure.
• Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, building or designated recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
The following are exemptions to the Stage 1 restrictions:
• Fires started with a written permit that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act.
• Fires fueled solely by liquid petroleum or liquid petroleum gas (LPG) fuels. Such devices, including propane campfires, may be used only in an area cleared of flammable material.
• Activities in those designated areas where the activity is specifically authorized by written posted notice.
• Any activities conducted by a federal, state or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.
• Fires built within a city boundary.
• Other exemptions unique to each agency.
Anyone planning a visit to public lands in these areas is asked to obtain current information from the Sawtooth Ranger District offices at fs.usda.gov/sawtooth, the BLM Twin Falls District at blm.gov/idaho or the Idaho Department of Lands. Visitors can also find up-to-date fire information at idahofireinfo.com.
Violation of the fire restrictions is a federal offense carrying a maximum sentence of a $5,000 fine for individuals or $10,000 fine for organizations, six months in prison or both.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
This is welcome news !!! Will more Forest Service Law enforcement agents be on patrol ? Is there a phone number call when we see offenders?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In