The Bureau of Land Management Twin Falls District and Sawtooth National Forest jointly terminated Stage 1 fire restrictions on Wednesday in the Sawtooth North Zone, citing cooler temperatures and lower wildfire risk.
The North Zone encompasses all Forest Service, BLM and Idaho state lands north of Highway 20 to the northernmost Sawtooth National Forest boundary.
With the termination, the public is once again allowed to build campfires, use charcoal barbecues and smoke outside of designated campgrounds and recreation sites.
“However, fire managers would like to remind the public that the accidental start of a wildfire can still be devastating,” a Wednesday BLM press release stated. “Be alert and be aware.”
To help prevent a wildfire, keep water, dirt and a shovel near your campfire at all times and ensure the fire is cold to the touch before leaving. A ban on fireworks, exploding targets and tracer rounds remains in effect on BLM-managed lands within Idaho.
The Salmon-Challis National Forest previously removed its fire restrictions on Sept. 24, also citing reduced fire danger with the arrival of cooler temperatures.
Fire updates
The lift of restrictions comes as crews continue to make progress containing wildfires on the Sawtooth National Forest. The 2,285-acre Trap Fire near Stanley is 100 percent contained. As of Thursday morning, the 89,847-acre Badger Fire near Oakley was 91 percent contained.
The cause of each fire remains under investigation.
