21-09-29 salmon courtesy.jpg

Only 6.7% of sockeye salmon that had been tagged as juveniles were able to make the final leg of their journey from Lower Granite Dam near Lewiston to the Sawtooth Basin in the fall of 2021, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game reported on Friday. About 50% reach the Sawtooth Basin from Lower Granite in a normal year.

 Courtesy Roger Phillips/IDFG

A new draft report released by President Biden’s administration last week found that breaching lower Snake River dams is “essential” to helping protect and recover threatened  salmon populations.

The 20-page report is called “Rebuilding Interior Columbia Basin Salmon and Steelhead,” and it was released July 12 by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration with input from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Nez Perce Tribe and the state of Oregon.

The report found removing four lower Snake River dams in Washington would lead to a significant reduction in direct and indirect mortality caused by salmon needing to pass through the dams during their migrations to and from the Pacific Ocean. 

