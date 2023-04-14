Deer hunt

Deer harvests across the state were below the 10-year average in 2022, according to Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

 Photo courtesy Idaho Department of Fish and Game

Idaho Department of Fish and Game officials believe weather was the biggest contributor to a decrease in mule deer harvests for the 2022 season.

This month, Fish and Game’s annual harvest report found that, while it was a good year for elk hunter harvests, both mule deer and white-tailed deer dropped below the 10-year average.

“Little to no rain during the summer and fall can have a noticeable impact on both mule deer and mule deer hunters,” said Toby Boudreau, Fish and Game Deer and Elk Coordinator. “It’s harder to walk through the woods when every step sounds like corn flakes, and it can redistribute mule deer in areas they don’t normally go.”

Mule Deer Harvest

An estimated 79,516 hunters set out for mule deer during the 2022 season — a 2% increase from 2021, said Fish and Game officials.

