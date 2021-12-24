Wildlife biologists from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game will conduct regional flights over the next few weeks to document mule deer and elk populations, the department announced Wednesday.
Area residents should not be alarmed to see a helicopter flying low above the trees.
Department research is specifically looking at “abundance and herd composition information” to assist game managers with future season-setting.
Abundance surveys essentially tally up the number of animals in a given area, while composition surveys look at offspring-mother and male-female ratios.
This winter, abundance surveys for elk will be conducted in the Pioneer Mountains as part of Fish and Game’s routine helicopter counts that occur every four to five years.
“A typical abundance survey may take several weeks to complete, and are typically flown between mid-January and early March to ensure deer and elk are concentrated on low-elevation winter ranges,” Fish and Game stated.
Not all deer or elk can be counted during an aerial survey due to thick vegetation and gaps in snow cover that help to camouflage animals, the department stated.
“Because of this, Fish and Game has developed a ‘sightability model’ which corrects the count to include animals not observed during survey ... by 10-20%, depending on the conditions (snow cover and vegetation) and animal behavior (group sizes and activity) at the time of the survey,” Fish and Game stated.
Biologists will also study the composition of mule deer herds in the Bennett, Picabo Hills and Jasper Flats areas north of Picabo, in addition to the South Hills and Sublett, Black Pine and Jim Sage mountains in southern Idaho. Mule deer will be counted in the Sublett and Black Pine mountains, too.
The main objective of a herd composition survey is to acquire reliable fawn-doe (or in the case of elk, calf-cow) ratios. These measure offspring productivity for the first six months of life and help “model and estimate [big-game] populations into the future,” Fish and Game stated. Buck-doe ratios are also gathered in the process (bull-cow ratios for elk).
“However, because bucks are in smaller groups and occupy different areas on the landscape than does and fawns, buck-doe ratios are inherently conservative and typically underestimate buck numbers,” the department stated.
The Magic Valley Office will also be net-gunning mule deer and elk from helicopters in late December and early January, capturing and radio-collaring several animals throughout Game Management Units 44-49 and 52-57.
“This information is used to estimate winter survival and document seasonal movements,” Fish and Game stated.
The Wood River Valley’s Game Units 48 and 49 sit to either side of state Highway 75. ￼
