The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has announced that its director, Ed Schriever, is planning to retire from his post in February 2023.
The Fish and Game Commission, which oversees the department, is now taking applications for Schriever’s position. The application window closes on Jan. 5, and interviews will follow in late January and early February.
Schriever was hired as Fish and Game’s director in January 2019 and previously spent nearly four decades in wildlife management with the department. He first joined Fish and Game in 1984 after receiving his Bachelor’s degree in fisheries science from Oregon State University. According to Fish and Game, Schriever steadily moved up the hatchery ranks from a fish culturist to a regional fisheries manager to fisheries bureau chief at the Boise headquarters.
“I’m proud to have served here for 39 years, and it never seemed like work,” Schriever stated in a press release. “The director’s job has been super fun, but it’s a demanding job, and it takes a lot out of you. I feel like it’s my time to do something else. I want to spend more time with my family and enjoy more of everything Idaho has given me for the last 40 years.”
As director, Schriever worked to reduce congestion in popular hunting areas by limiting the number of nonresidents in each elk zone and deer hunting units. He also created lease agreements with the Idaho Department of Lands to expand hunting access on nearly all state endowment lands, and drafted up agreements with various timber companies to continue to allow public hunting and fishing on their properties.
In addition to expanding hunter access, Schriever—the former regional fisheries manager of the Clearwater Region—“aggressively worked to expand and improve public fishing access sites throughout the state,” Fish and Game stated.
During his tenure, Schriever oversaw Idaho’s substantial loosening of its wolf-hunting and trapping regulations. In 2021, the state opened a permanent, year-round wolf-trapping season on private property and gave hunters the ability to pursue any number of wolves by any means and at any time of day.
Schriever also oversaw Fish and Game’s $300,000 contribution to the state Wolf Depredation Control Board—funds used this year to kill wolves that preyed on elk, cattle and sheep.
“…There’s been a steady downward trend in livestock depredations [by wolves] during his tenure,” Fish and Game stated in a press release.
Clearwater Region Commissioner Don Ebert of Weippe applauded Schriever for his contributions.
“The thing that stands out about Ed is he expects so much of himself … He is driven to excellence,” Ebert stated. “He’s leaving when things are relatively stable, and I think it’s admirable to leave under those conditions. I hate to see him go, and whoever replaces him has some big shoes to fill.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In