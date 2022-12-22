Ed Schriever

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has announced that its director, Ed Schriever, is planning to retire from his post in February 2023.

The Fish and Game Commission, which oversees the department, is now taking applications for Schriever’s position. The application window closes on Jan. 5, and interviews will follow in late January and early February.

Schriever was hired as Fish and Game’s director in January 2019 and previously spent nearly four decades in wildlife management with the department. He first joined Fish and Game in 1984 after receiving his Bachelor’s degree in fisheries science from Oregon State University. According to Fish and Game, Schriever steadily moved up the hatchery ranks from a fish culturist to a regional fisheries manager to fisheries bureau chief at the Boise headquarters.

