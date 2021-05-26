The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is encouraging residents to remain vigilant and close off spaces beneath their porches and decks after receiving “numerous” daily calls about mountain lion sightings in the Wood River Valley this month—particularly in Ketchum and Sun Valley.
In Warm Springs, two juvenile mountain lions were recently hazed away from a “day bed” under a deck. Though local lions haven’t been “misbehaving,” per se, according to Fish and Game spokesman Terry Thompson, approaching the animals could easily turn into a conflict situation.
Particularly concerning for the department has been the footage it’s received of the big cats taking daytime strolls in Ketchum.
“That is not the secretive, nighttime lion behavior that is typically exhibited. They’ve been right out in the open in the middle of the day,” Thompson said in a Thursday interview. “Just because you’ve heard that lions are out at night, sneaking around in the bushes—well, these guys did not read that book.”
Most reports from Ketchum and Sun Valley residents have been of a female lion with two kittens, according to Fish and Game, though other reports have described a single adult lion.
“To ensure that chances of conflict are minimized, residents are encouraged to be vigilant of their surroundings when engaged in outside activities,” the department stated. “Parents should supervise the children when playing outside. Pet owners should keep their pets on leash when out walking, both in neighborhoods and on area trails.”
Thompson’s advice: Be alert of your surroundings, remove headphones and carry bear spray when walking at night. (Other helpful deterrents include airhorns and bright flashlights.)
“We want to give Ketchum residents a definite heads-up about their presence, because the lions are very, very active right now,” Thompson said. “At the same time, we don’t want to cause alarm. We also want to be careful about not giving out ‘hot spotting’ locations that could inspire people to go search them out.”
If someone encounters a lion, they should never run or turn their back on the animal, two moves that could trigger its chase-catch instinct. Instead, they should face the lion with hands out, making themselves as large as possible, and yell—not scream—loudly while slowly backing away and maintaining eye contact, according to Fish and Game. If attacked, they should always fight back.
“A high-pitched scream may mimic the sound of a wounded animal,” the department stated.
Thompson said Fish and Game has not received any reports of injured or killed pets recently, but dog and cat owners have the responsibility of keeping pets leashed or inside whenever possible.
Bird enthusiasts should also clean up birdseed scattered on the ground and bring in ground-level feeders at night to avoid attracting raccoons and skunks, two popular menu options for lions. Most importantly, homeowners should close off prime cat-napping spots beneath porches and decks.
“The key is, don’t give the animals a chance or place to shelter during the day,” Thompson said.
Residents and visitors are encouraged to report any concerning mountain encounters or attacks to the Magic Valley Regional Office at 208-324-4359 during business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. If after hours, reports can be made to the Blaine County Sheriff at 208-788-5555.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In