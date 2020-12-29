The Idaho Department of Fish and Game held a virtual open house last Monday to introduce its proposed moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat hunting regulations for the 2021-22 season in the Magic Valley region.
Public comment is due Wednesday, Dec. 30, according to Regional Wildlife Manager Mike McDonald. To make a comment, call 208-324-4359.
Here’s what to know about the department’s proposed regulations for each animal:
Moose
Moose weren't always common in the Smoky Mountains of south-central Idaho, Magic Valley Regional Wildlife Biologist Sierra Robatcek said during the open house. But, thanks to the reintroduction of over 30 moose starting in 1986 between Boise and Sun Valley, populations reached “robust” enough levels by 2000 for Fish and Game to offer its first moose hunt in the region in 2001.
Since then, emigration of moose out of the Featherville and Couch Summit areas has translated into a declining population, Robatcek noted.
“By 2008, moose sightings were infrequent and hunter success rates were low. It’s also probable that we just offered too many tags and harvest was higher than the population could support,” she said.
To address that decline, Fish and Game eliminated antlerless—or cow—harvest in 2011 in Game Management Units 43 and 44 and substantially reduced antlered tags. Those harvest regulations appear to have paid off, according to Robatcek.
“This moose population is now believed to be stable. Sightings are fairly common on our aerial flights for deer and elk,” she said.
Now, the Magic Valley Regional Office is proposing expanding moose hunts from Units 48, 49 and 52—which include the Wood River Valley, Pioneer Mountains and Smoky Mountains—west to units 44 and 45, which would make Mountain Home the new western boundary.
“We believe this will better distribute harvest,” she said.
The department is proposing to issue a total of three antlered moose tags for Units 44, 45, 48, 49 and 52.
As for the southern Magic Valley, Robatcek said seeing a moose in Twin Falls, Rupert and Burley used to be rare in the 1980s, but the animals’ populations have dramatically improved since then. Five years ago, the first moose hunt was offered in Game Unit 54, south of Twin Falls; currently, Fish and Game is proposing to add three antlerless tags to the three antlered tags already available in the unit.
Due to the Badger Fire, which burned over 90,000 acres this year, Fish and Game is proposing a restricted hunt boundary in Unit 54 that would exclude moose habitat west of Deadline Ridge and south of Trapper Creek.
“For the next year or two, moose habitat could be limiting—we’re keeping an eye on it,” Robatcek said.
Bighorn sheep
Bighorn sheep were once abundant in Idaho—and across the West in general—but only isolated herds exist today. Much of the sheep’s decline can be attributed to a fatal, pneumonia-like disease passed on from free-range domestic sheep and domestic goats, as well as pack goats. (The domestic livestock are immune to the disease.)
Fish and Game’s Magic Valley office currently manages two bighorn sheep herds, according to Regional Biologist Jake Powell: the Bruneau-Jarbidge herd in Units 41 and 46, south of Boise, and the Jim-Sage herd in Unit 55, south of Rupert.
In 2016, Powell said, a bighorn sheep herd that once inhabited the South Hills region was killed by hunters and department sharpshooters “because of disease issues and because of the close proximity to domestic sheep”—a means to protect the healthier Jim-Sage herd in the Jim-Sage Mountains.
On Tuesday, the Magic Valley Regional Office partially contested Powell’s statement in an email, stating, “Disease was never documented in the bighorn sheep herd in the South Hills. However, the herd languished from the start … [W]e routinely documented low lamb recruitment and the herd experienced a die-off in 1989. Although the die-off was reminiscent of a disease outbreak, disease was never documented.”
Both Powell and the regional office confirmed that there are no proposed changes to hunting regulations for the Jim-Sage herd.
“We’ve historically had really good hunting success rates [with the herd] and added an additional permit in 2017,” Powell said last week.
Five years ago, Fish and Game first documented a widespread pneumonia-like disease in the Bruneau-Jarbidge herd based on samples of harvested rams. The respiratory outbreak has persisted into 2020, he said, and departmental surveys continue to reveal a large bighorn sheep die-off, particularly among rams, and low lamb survival. Fish and Game is still proposing a hunt in the area but would decrease ram permits from two to one, he said.
One meeting participant asked over Zoom why Fish and Game was allowing the hunt of the Bruneau-Jarbidge herd. “Why don’t we just close the season?” that person asked.
Powell responded that Fish and Game’s management plan allows for the harvest of sheep during a die-off.
“We’re going to lose some of those rams anyway. We might as well give hunters an opportunity to take those rams so they’re not wasted,” he said. “We want to maintain a quality hunting experience with realistic expectations.”
Mountain goats
Because mountain goat populations in the Boulder, Smoky and Pioneer mountains are highly sensitive to female harvest, the Fish and Game Commission previously made three hunting recommendations.
Those include limiting harvest to 3 percent or less of the overall population, limiting female harvest to 30 percent or less of that selection, and maintaining an average ratio of at least 15 kids per 100 adults.
“Female mountain goats don't have their first kid until they're 4 or 5 years old and raise their kids for two years,” Fish and Game wildlife biologist Sean Schroff said during the meeting. “Due to these reasons, it makes it hard for mountain goats to bounce back if there's any female harvest.”
Schroff said five females were killed by hunters in Game Unit 43, west of Ketchum, between 2015 and 2020. That number is below Fish and Game’s threshold, he said.
In response, Fish and Game is proposing upping its mountain goat tag offering in Unit 43 from four to five.
“We believe this population can support an additional harvest opportunity,” Shroff said.
One meeting participant asked if Fish and Game could institute a male-only hunt for mountain goats to protect females and their young.
“In all fairness, gender ID is difficult when it comes to mountain goats,” Schroff said. “There could be honest mistakes with people unintentionally harvesting a nanny that they think is a billy. We don't want to take their goat, write them a ticket and still have the effects of that harvest seen in the goat population.”
So let me get this right. The moose population is taking a nose dive (as per channel 11 report), and Guppies and Squirrel department wants to expand it ? DUH !
Odd...no mention of wolf depredation, particularly for moose.
Wolves hunt moose as often as rocking horses sh-t.
You really have no clue, do you?
I'm trying to understand why this would be printed the day before comments to the F&G are due. I'm also learning that IME is not always so forthright and does not FAITHFULLY FOLLOW UP with coverage of news that is important to the citizens of this county. We still like our IME but improvements to keeping us informed on a timely basis are lacking.
