salmonchallisburns.jpg

The Salmon-Challis National Forest has earmarked two areas for prescribed burns.

 Photo courtesy of the U.S. Forest Service.

This fall—at a time yet to be determined—up to 11,000 acres of prescribed fires near Challis and Mackay will likely affect Idaho hunters, according to the Idaho Fish and Game Department.

Salmon-Challis Forest Service officials will oversee controlled burns in the Wino Basin and South Lost. The former is about 15 miles southeast of Challis, and the latter is 13 miles northeast of Mackay. The goal is the same as all prescribed fires: clear dead wood and improve forest health.

The document filed by the Forest Service a few years ago says that the project is highly weather dependent; when it takes place will depend on conditions. If the wind is right, forest employees will either ignite the flames by hand or by helicopter in the two areas between Highway 93 and the Little Lost Highway.

aguckes@mtexpress.com

Load comments