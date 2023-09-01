This fall—at a time yet to be determined—up to 11,000 acres of prescribed fires near Challis and Mackay will likely affect Idaho hunters, according to the Idaho Fish and Game Department.
Salmon-Challis Forest Service officials will oversee controlled burns in the Wino Basin and South Lost. The former is about 15 miles southeast of Challis, and the latter is 13 miles northeast of Mackay. The goal is the same as all prescribed fires: clear dead wood and improve forest health.
The document filed by the Forest Service a few years ago says that the project is highly weather dependent; when it takes place will depend on conditions. If the wind is right, forest employees will either ignite the flames by hand or by helicopter in the two areas between Highway 93 and the Little Lost Highway.
While fires are burning, hunting is not allowed in certain areas. The Fish and Game Department recommends hunters stay aware of posted signs and stay aware this fall in the prescribed area.
Burns bring high amounts of smoke to local communities, although Fish and Game officials say they will only ignite the fires if the conditions are “conducive to a safe, effective burn and when favorable weather conditions are present to promote smoke dispersal and minimize smoke impacts to local communities,” according to a press release from the agency.
All areas will have signs posted noting the burn areas. For more information, call Heath Perrine, Challis Yankee Fork District Ranger, at 208-879-4125, Jonathan LeBlanc, Lost River District Ranger, at 208-588-3400, or Riley Rhoades, Zone Fuels Specialist, at 208-879-4100. ￼
