For the second year in a row, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game will trap and relocate elk that have been feasting on crops in the Little Camas region.
Staff from the department’s Magic Valley Office plan to drive elk into a funnel trap using a helicopter, load them into a paneled livestock trailer and release them at an as-yet undisclosed location. The process should take about two days and will occur this month, the department said.
Fish and Game moved sixteen elk from the Little Camas area to Bear Valley northwest of Stanley in the same fashion last October. The elk belonged to a large resident herd of over 100 animals in the Little Camas region that has a long history of bedding down on private property and feeding on hayfields.
That same herd will be targeted this spring. The animals will be ear-tagged and outfitted with radio collars prior to release so Fish and Game can track their movements, the department said.
Six elk from the Little Camas herd were fitted with radio collars before their move last fall. Though none of the 16 were injured or killed during the trapping and moving process, three radio-collared elk have died since relocation, Fish and Game spokesman Terry Thompson said.
“I don’t have the specifics of how the mortalities happened,” he said. “We didn’t put radio collars on all of the elk that were translocated, so there is no way to know the status of the other 10 elk.”
Crop depredations in Camas County have led to numerous, expensive depredation claims by farmers and ranchers over the years, according to Fish and Game. Last summer, between late July and early September, department sharpshooters killed over 40 elk on private land in the Little Camas and Camas Prairie regions in an attempt to address the problem.
“The Magic Valley Region has the highest percentage of private property when compared to the other six Fish and Game regions,” Regional Wildlife Manager Jake Powell said in a statement last week. “When coupling [its] strong elk population with hundreds of thousands of acres of agricultural lands … it goes to reason that we will continue to see crop depredation issues caused by big game.”
Trapping and translocating elk are stressful on the animals, Fish and Game acknowledged.
“While every effort is made to minimize stress to the captured elk, there is always the possibility that elk could be injured or die due to capture-related activities,” Fish and Game stated. “Any elk that die during the translocation effort will be immediately field dressed and all meat will be professionally processed and donated to Idaho Hunters Feeding the Hungry for distribution to area food pantries.”
Fish and Game said it will continue to enlist hunters to reduce herd size and keep elk from returning to private property in the Little Camas and Camas Prairie regions.
“Department efforts to reduce big game depredation over the last several years were shown to have positive outcomes with less crop damage compared to previous years, which have reduced depredation claims,” the department said. “Previous efforts included hazing elk at night when elk were on agricultural fields, using hunters where possible, and sharpshooting at night when the other methods became ineffective or impossible to use.”
Other wildlife news
• On Tuesday, two mountain lion kittens around 6 months old were found bedded down under a deck in Warm Springs. The lions were successfully hazed away from the house by Fish and Game staff, the department reported.
• Senate Bill 1211 was delivered to Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday. If approved by the governor, the bill will allow hunters and private contractors to kill an unlimited number of wolves in Idaho, potentially removing more than 90% of the state’s wolf population. Little can sign the bill, veto it or take no action.
Right when they are heaviest in pregnancy . Wow ! Way to go F&G who runs you ???? Psychopaths ????
Hmm last time they did this how many did they kill ????
Ohh that’s right we have to kill 90% of wolves because they are all them ! You can’t make this stuff up !
