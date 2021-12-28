Staff from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game began feeding elk at the Bullwhacker feed site west of Board Ranch on Thursday with the goal of keeping herds out of Warm Springs neighborhoods, the department announced Monday.
The site—which dates back to the 1950s but has been used every year since the 1980s—generally feeds between 125 and 180 elk every winter.
Feeding typically begins in late December or early January and lasts through spring, according to Fish and Game, with feed schedules adjusted based on snow accumulations, temperatures and available natural forage. The department allots between 6 and 10 pounds of alfalfa pellets per animal per day.
“While many think of feed sites as a way to supplement food on winter range, the Bullwacker feed site purpose is to lure elk away from local communities,” Fish and Game stated.
In years past, the department has stopped feeding when snow begins to melt off the surrounding south-facing slopes and pellets go uneaten. That should be around April 2022, Fish and Game stated.
With the feed site, the department hopes to avoid several specific human-wildlife conflicts. Those include elk “getting hit on roads and highways, caught in fences, falling through thin ice on decorative ponds and into household window wells,” and elk “getting chased by off-leash dogs and tangled in swing sets and hammocks.”
Fish and Game noted that the U.S. Forest Service’s yearly winter closures are in effect—meaning the areas north of Warm Springs road within the Warm Springs drainage and the West Fork of Warm Springs east to Ketchum are closed until May 1.
“Residents and visitors are asked to stay away from the feed site in order to not disturb the elk,” the department stated.
Feeding site was the subject of controversy
Forty-three elk died at the Bullwhacker site in the winter of 2015-2016—about a dozen killed by mountain lions, some of which had been sleeping in the feed shed—and the rest, mostly calves, were trampled by other elk or starved.
Fish and Game attributed the high mortality rate that year to food-related aggression, larger elk preventing calves from reaching the food bins and predators attracted by the feed. Two employees tasked with managing the site also did not provide regular reports and were not properly supervised, the department said at the time.
Fish and Game renovated the site in the fall of 2016, however, replacing the older wooden shed with a new pest-resistant metal shed and expanding the feeding area to about two acres by clearing trees and rocks. Only seven calves died in the winter of 2016-2017. ￼
