Elk depredation hunts and departmental control actions this summer have resulted in reduced crop damage in the Magic Valley area, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game reported this week.
Between late July and early September, department sharpshooters killed 41 elk on private land in the Little Camas and Camas Prairie regions—37 cow elk and four bull spikes. All elk were processed in the field and placed in a refrigerated truck, after which point the quarters were “frozen within hours of harvest,” Fish and Game said.
“The meat has been delivered to a local meat processor. All meat will be donated to Idaho Hunters Feeding the Hungry, who will distribute the meat to area food pantries across the Magic Valley,” the department stated in a press release.
Landowners and hunters in the region have also harvested elk on agricultural property this summer. Since late July, six cow elk have been harvested by landowners with kill permits issued by Fish and Game. Five elk depredation hunts have been established on public land. Fish and Game has also offered two managed hunts—meaning hunters are escorted by officers onto private land with the permission of the landowner—accounting for six tags.
Hunters with existing antlerless control tags have been randomly selected to participate in the depredation control hunts, Fish and Game said.
“The landowner and Fish and Game equally allocate tags for depredation hunts … [I]f a depredation hunt occurs in a game management unit where a controlled hunt is scheduled, Fish and Game will randomly select hunters who hold a controlled hunt tag within that unit,” the department stated.
Relocation project planned
Fish and Game officers have continued night patrols in known depredation “hot spots” across the region to make sure big game animals keep off agricultural crops.
Next month, the department plans to begin an elk-trapping and translocation project to reduce the size of an offending herd in the Little Camas area. The goal is to translocate one-third of the herd, or about 100 animals, to central Idaho.
“Trapping and translocating elk is both dangerous and stressful on elk and the Fish and Game staff who will be conducting the operation. While every effort is made to minimize stress to the captured elk, there will undoubtedly be individual elk that will die due to capture-related activities,” the department stated. “Any elk that die during the translocation effort will immediately be processed, and all meat will be professionally processed and donated to Idaho Hunters Feeding the Hungry.”
Elk will be driven into a corral trap using a helicopter and transported in paneled livestock trailers. Prior to release, each animal will be tested for brucellosis, a bacterial infection, per U.S. Department of Agriculture protocol. Elk that test positive for brucellosis will be euthanized, Fish and Game stated.
