Idaho Department of Fish and Game staff removed thousands of illegally introduced goldfish in Hailey’s Heagle Pond last week in an effort to reduce impacts on native fish species in the Big Wood River, the department reported late last week.
After applying rotenone, a fish-killing compound, department staff collected thousands of goldfish on the water’s surface. Some koi fish, rainbow trout and perch were also collected, according to a Thursday press release.
“The illegal introduction of invasive species into Idaho’s waters is an extremely concerning situation,” said Mike Peterson, regional fisheries manager. “What we found today is that the goldfish that were illegally introduced into Heagle Pond were successfully spawning, which could put the fisheries in the Big Wood River at risk.”
Fish and Game is reminding anglers and aquarium owners that illegally transplanting or introducing fish where they don’t belong can carry legal consequences.
“Restoration efforts could potentially total in the hundreds of thousands of dollars,” the department stated.
