With hunting season now in full swing, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game is encouraging Idaho hunters to collect and submit their own chronic-wasting disease samples or whole deer, elk or moose heads to help department biologists ensure the health of big-game populations.
Chronic wasting disease, or CWD, is a contagious and fatal neurological disease that has been documented in deer, elk and moose in neighboring Montana, Utah and Wyoming. It can be detected in the lymph nodes of big-game animals.
“Although chronic wasting disease has never been detected in Idaho, the threat of it making it to Idaho is not something to be taken lightly,” Fish and Game stated on Friday. “Libby, Montana, which is a short 22-mile jaunt east of the Idaho border, has confirmed white-tailed deer, moose and mule deer with CWD in recent years.”
Hunters can bring lymph-node samples or whole heads into the Fish and Game Challis Field Station near Mile High Outfitters or the Magic Valley Regional Office at 417 East Ave. in Jerome. Click here for more information.
Maybe, just maybe, if the Wolf population isn’t wiped out , this problem may solve itself. Hmmm…
