Idaho’s wolf population has averaged around 1,250 so far this year—well above the 150 wolves and 15 breeding pairs required to keep the animals off the endangered species list, Idaho Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever told around a dozen lawmakers last Thursday.
According to Schriever, Idaho’s wolf hunting and trapping rate appears to be around where it was in 2019, before the passage of a bill last year that greatly expanded wolf hunting in the state.
“I think the best way to describe Idaho’s population right now is that it’s fairly stable, and it’s fluctuating around 1,250,” he said during Thursday’s Natural Resources Interim Committee meeting. “Part of the year it’s below that. Part of the year it’s above that. But the population is fluctuating around 1,250.”
Senate Bill 1211—signed into law in May 2021—authorized hunters to pursue an unlimited number of wolves from ATVs, snowmobiles and other motorized vehicles at all times of day and kill them using any method, including baiting and aerial gunning.
Another major change brought about by the new law was the state Wolf Depredation Control Board’s use of private contractors to kill wolves. The state has since contracted with the Foundation for Wildlife Management—an organization based in Ponderay, Idaho—that pays trappers up to $1,000 per wolf killed.
“Things are allowed now that weren’t allowed prior. Use of artificial light, night vision scopes, motorized vehicles, bait. This is the basic new framework in the state,” Schriever said.
Schriever explained that the wolf population fluctuated in 2019, 2020 and 2021 from a peak of around 1,500 to 1,600 in May down to around 800 in April. This year should see a similar pattern, he said, though wolf abundance estimates won’t be made public until Jan. 1.
“We have collected most all of the [trail cameras] and are starting to analyze those data, but it takes months to sort through, millions of pictures,” he said. “I might guess it’s gonna look kind of like it’s looked the last three years.”
Schriever said October and November are generally the biggest months for wolf harvest in Idaho, though hunting and trapping occurs throughout the year.
“The general trend since 2019 [has been] increasing levels of harvest. 2019 was the highest harvest since we started hunting and trapping wolves [in 2009],” he said.
Four-hundred eighty-six wolves were killed in the 2021-2022 wolf hunting season—196 hunted, 217 trapped and the remainder killed as part of depredation hunts or on the road, Schriever said.
Comparatively, 585 were killed in the 2019-2020 wolf hunting season, with 227 hunted, 235 trapped and the remainder killed in depredation hunts or by “other” means. Schriever said he expected to see similar numbers in the 2022-2023 season.
He added that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service established a population objective of around 500 wolves in Idaho in 2009, when they were taken off the endangered species list.
“We have agreed with the federal government if our wolf population falls below [150] there will be considerations for relisting of the wolf in Idaho,” he said. “I think there’s a whole bunch of us that would be happy if we could get to [500].”
Idaho’s fiscal 2023 budget season, which began in July, calls for an additional $410,000 for wolf-killing compared to last year, with about $300,000 to come from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and $110,000 from fees paid by livestock producers, including branding and wool-processing fees.
Figuring in the Wolf Control Fund’s previous balance of about $230,000, the state should have over $1 million at its disposal to kill wolves this fall and next spring. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I would question the source of the stable number of wolves.
Number of wolves killed in recent years.
n 231 wolves in 2019-20
n 124 wolves in 2018-19
The general hunting harvest saw a bump from:
n 188 wolves in 2018-19
2022 n570.
The vanishingly few trappers and hunters who kill wolves controls how we protect our wildlife, considering anything that breathes "game".
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In