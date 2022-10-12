Wolf with ground squirrel (copy)

Local wolf packs have included the Red Warrior Pack in the Smoky Mountains west of state Highway 75 between Ketchum and Hailey, and the Hyndman Pack northeast of Sun Valley.

 Photo by Lori Iverson/USFWS

Idaho’s wolf population has averaged around 1,250 so far this year—well above the 150 wolves and 15 breeding pairs required to keep the animals off the endangered species list, Idaho Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever told around a dozen lawmakers last Thursday.

According to Schriever, Idaho’s wolf hunting and trapping rate appears to be around where it was in 2019, before the passage of a bill last year that greatly expanded wolf hunting in the state.

“I think the best way to describe Idaho’s population right now is that it’s fairly stable, and it’s fluctuating around 1,250,” he said during Thursday’s Natural Resources Interim Committee meeting. “Part of the year it’s below that. Part of the year it’s above that. But the population is fluctuating around 1,250.”

