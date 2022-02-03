Three more elk and one moose in the Wood River Valley have died after browsing on toxic yew plants, bringing the total of recent yew-related ungulate deaths to nine, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game reported on Wednesday.
Between Jan. 21 and Monday, Jan. 31, two additional elk—a calf and cow—died of yew poisoning in residential Ketchum, Fish and Game reported. A third ate the plant in southern Hailey and died. On or around Monday, a bull moose at the Valley Club north of Hailey reportedly ate the plant and died.
Fish and Game conservation officers who investigated the reported dead elk and moose were able to confirm the presence of yew in the animals' digestive systems but have yet to track down the specific location of the plants ingested, Fish & Game spokesman Terry Thompson told the Express.
The department previously reported that three elk—two cows and one calf—were found dead at the Valley Club on Jan. 18 after ingesting the ornamental plant. Two more calves were found dead on Jan. 19 in Elkhorn and southern Hailey.
"At this point, we have been able to confirm eight elk deaths and one moose, all from eating yews planted throughout the valley," Thompson said on Wednesday. "We, along with Blaine County are asking that residents check their properties for yew and if found contact the County or Fish and Game. We need to find these plants so we don’t lose more wildlife to yew."
Thompson said officers did locate one yew hedge in the valley, but it was "highly unlikely" that it caused any of the deaths since it was completely covered by snow.
The recent ungulate deaths occurred despite an ordinance passed in Blaine County that makes the Japanese yew, English yew, Chinese yew and their hybrids illegal to plant, possess and sell.
"Most, if not all, ornamental yews are not native to Idaho, which goes to my point that these were planted around area homes," Thompson said.
The yew ordinance went in effect in March 2016 to protect wildlife and pets in Blaine County following the deaths of around 20 elk in January of that year, including 10 at the Hailey Cemetery and five at the Valley Club.
Last month, Blaine County, Fish and Game and the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office put out statements urging residents to inspect their landscaping for any yew plants and dispose of the plants at the Ohio Gulch Transfer Station. (The station accepts yew debris free of charge, but the yew must be separated from other yard debris.)
“If removal is not possible until spring, the bushes should be securely fenced so that wildlife cannot get access to the plants or the plants should be tightly wrapped with burlap,” Fish and Game stated.
Ornamental yew bushes are also toxic to horses, pronghorn, cattle, rabbits, dogs, cats, and humans.
