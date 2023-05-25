Yearling Moose

Fish and Game staff keep a moose cool prior to relocating it out of town.

 Photo courtesy Idaho Dept. of Fish and Game

As spring turns to summer quickly in Idaho, moose, especially yearling animals, begin to wander in search of new territory that will provide them with food sources and cool water.

South-central Idaho has robust moose populations, especially in the South Hills near Twin Falls and other southern Idaho mountain ranges. Because of this, it’s not uncommon for Fish and Game to receive reports of yearling moose roaming outside their typical environments. Often these walkabouts bring moose into agricultural areas and sometimes even venturing into local communities and residential areas.

In just the last few weeks, Fish and Game biologists in the Magic Valley Region have already started to receive reports of yearling moose on the move in southern Idaho.

