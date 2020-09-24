The 89,276-acre Badger Fire southwest of Oakley will interfere with deer, elk and pronghorn hunts this fall, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game stated on Wednesday.
The wildfire resulted in a large closure of Game Management Unit 54 east of Rock Creek Canyon and Deadline Ridge. Since access to those forest lands is currently prohibited, Fish and Game is offering several options for resident and nonresident big-game hunters with controlled hunt tags for Unit 54:
• Resident big-game hunters in the unit can actively hunt their tag outside of the forest closure or request a tag refund. (No refunds will be made for license fees.) Resident hunters can also exchange their 2020 controlled hunt tag for a 2020 general season tag of the same species or “rain check” their 2020 controlled hunt tag for a 2021 controlled hunt tag for the same species, Fish and Game stated. Hunters who choose the “rain check” option will be allowed to purchase any available 2020 over-the-counter tag for the same species.
• Nonresident big-game hunters in Unit 54 can actively hunt their tag outside of the closure, request a tag refund or “rain check” their controlled hunt tag for a 2021 controlled hunt tag for the same species. No refunds will be made for license fees. Nonresidents that hold a 2020 unlimited archery deer tag can also request a “rain check” for the same tag in 2021.
• All hunters wishing to exchange or “rain check” their Unit 54 controlled-hunt tags must turn the tags to the nearest Fish and Game office before the hunt start date. Questions should be directed to the Magic Valley Regional office at 208-324-4359.
The “elite” hunters of First Lite won’t be able to poke anything . As for IDF&G we need bear spray .
