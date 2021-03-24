The Idaho Fish and Game Commission formally removed statewide mountain lion harvest quotas for the 2021-22 big game season last Thursday during its annual season-setting meeting in Boise, it announced on Monday, significantly expanding the mountain lion hunt starting this summer.
The new policy lifts all male and female mountain lion harvest quotas—or limits on animals that can be killed, in order to prevent overharvest—in the state’s game units that impose such restrictions.
The effect will be much longer mountain lion season beginning this year. Sex-specific mountain lion quotas will be lifted in August in 31 of Idaho’s game units, including Blaine County’s Game Units 48 and 49 on either side of state Highway 75.
Under current rules, in Units 43 and 44, north of Fairfield, along with 48 and 49, a total of only six female mountain lions can be killed during the take season. Once that quota is reached, the entire take season ends, according to regional Fish and Game spokesman Terry Thompson.
Three female lions have been killed so far this season in Units 43, 44, 48 and 49. Hunters are currently allotted one mountain lion tag per year, Thompson said.
In its Monday statement, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game said removing its statewide mountain lion quota system will help “increase lion harvest and reduce predation on deer and elk and reduce human conflicts and livestock depredations.”
“While there were some concerns from the public over removing quotas in some areas, Fish and Game biologists indicated that the changes were unlikely to result in over-harvest of mountain lions, pointing to other areas that maintain healthy and viable lion populations despite not having harvest quotas,” the department stated. “Mandatory check requirements for all mountain lion harvests remain in place, so Fish and Game staff can monitor the harvest in real time and recommend closing a season if needed.”
E-calls allowed to aid hunts
The Fish and Game Commission also modified big-game season rules last Thursday to allow hunters to use electronic calls, or e-calls, while pursuing mountain lions in many game units, including those in the Wood River Valley. The devices can store upward of 1,000 realistic sounds of prey animals in distress—such as raccoons, coyotes and rabbits—and project those sounds hundreds of yards using speakers to attract lions.
