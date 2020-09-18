Dog lovers in the Wood River Valley be warned: The Environmental Resource Center is taking notice of whether or not you scoop up after your little friend.
About a month ago, ERC Summer Fellow Lily Brunelle decided to use science to measure the effectiveness of the ERC’s Pick Up for the Planet program, or PUP, which manages pet waste bins at 16 trailheads, providing an easy way for the public to dispose of their dog’s droppings after a hike.
“The ERC’s fellowship program offered the opportunity to use its resources to expand my knowledge on a narrow topic and do something about it on a local scale,” said Brunelle, a rising college sophomore. “With PUP, I’d have the chance to kickstart change in an area known for complaints, while sticking to my passion for science.”
Brunelle designed a once-a-week poop scoop data collection plan, conducted over three weeks on seven trails, counting and weighing the findings to seek answers to specific questions: How much waste is collected by dog owners in the PUP bins? How much waste is left behind on the trails? Is it possible to determine if there are significant differences within the same trail, across trails, or between trails that service and don’t service PUP bins?
As a prospective science major, Brunelle said she felt it was important to get to the bottom of it all.
“PUP is funded solely by sponsorships from private businesses and individuals,” she said. “There’s a lot riding on getting the proof.”
Brunelle’s scoop on the poop:
- An average of 49.6 dog poops are found within the first half-mile of a typical trailhead in the Wood River Valley, and 28 of those poops are found within the first 100 meters (including trails where PUP Bins encourage owners to pick up after their dogs).
- On trails that currently have PUP Bins, an average of 13 pounds of dog waste is collected in the bin weekly. However, on average, nearly seven pounds of dog waste is left unattended within the first half-mile of the trail. In other words, about a third of all dog poops are left unattended on the trail.
- With over 20 popular trailheads in the Wood River Valley, it is estimated that 992 dog poops, or 122 pounds, will be left unattended weekly around the valley.
Brunelle said the dog poops that do not get scooped are harmful to the environment because they contain dangerous microbes and a lot of nitrogen. They are especially harmful to riparian areas.
“With the amount of poop on a given trail, I understand why people are having a difficult time not stepping in it. There’s so much,” Brunelle said.
She said she is confident that the baseline data she collected this summer will provide a foundation for further research on the subject.
“In the future, I hope to see this study continued or modified to test for the environmental impacts of unattended dog waste.”
