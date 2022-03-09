Environmental Resource Center gets boost from 100 Men Who Care

Sun Valley, ID (83353)

Today

Occasional snow showers. High 19F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 1F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.