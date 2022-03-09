Environmental Resource Center gets boost from 100 Men Who Care

Environmentally conscious youth are eager to participate in a meaningful way to make the world a better place. A recent grant from the 100 Men Who Care philanthropical organization will help provide them with options this summer.
The group recently donated $4,533 to the Environmental Resource Center (ERC) in Ketchum, a nonprofit that was founded in 1993 by a group of volunteer environmentalists dedicated to the health and vitality of the Wood River Valley.
The funding will be used to expand the ERC’s Summer Fellowship Program, now in its third year of operation.
“The program has grown by leaps and bounds,” said ERC Executive Director Lindsay Mollineaux.
Each summer, the ERC’s fellowship program trains students to undertake environmental service projects, tackle an environmental issue of their choosing. In the process, it introduces them to local naturalists, public officials, wildlife biologists, foresters and rangers. The paid experience attracts a diverse range of candidates who want to explore the possibilities and realities of environmental work in Idaho.
In 2020, three fellows participated in an eight-week program. In 2021, eight fellows participated in a twelve-week program. This summer, it could expand even further.
"This kind of seed funding is critical for small organizations like the ERC to grow new programs,” Mollineaux said. “It's a great investment, because now we are able to turn around and be eligible to access funding sources that require matching funds. Each dollar can become three or four. And since the funding goes straight to the fellows, that means we can hire more local kids this summer.”
Last summer, ERC fellows spent hundreds of hours supporting community partners such as the U.S. Forest Service, Mountain Rides, The Hunger Coalition, Wood River Trails Coalition, Blaine County Recycling Center, Blaine County Noxious Weeds Department, city of Ketchum, The Community Library's Goldmine Thrift Store and the Blaine County School District.
A typical week for fellows may include trainings on safely driving trailers and changing flat tires, an afternoon sorting recycling at a community event, hauling out hundreds of pounds of trash and litter from dispersed camping areas or putting out unattended campfires. Fellows also pull invasive weeds at trailheads and design their own water testing program using statistical methods.
Mollineaux said the fellowship program provides an option for students struggling to find opportunities to turn their passion for the environment into meaningful action.
“There is a lot of interest at the national level for a Climate Conservation Corps or other national service opportunities, but we just don't have time to wait,” Mollineaux said. “This funding allows us to grow the next generation of Idaho’s environmental leaders right here at home. We need their energy and enthusiasm.”
Marty Lyon, a landscape architect and founder of 100 Men Who Care, said the ERC’s Summer Fellowship Program resonated strongly with the members his organization
“It addresses important environmental issues and concerns in the Wood River Valley,” Lyon said. “It also develops an awareness for the young adults we are supporting. We are thrilled to be a small part of the growth of both the program and the participants."
100 Men Who Care was formed for the sole purpose of supporting local nonprofits by giving them unsolicited cash gifts assisting them to achieve their mission. The men meet four times a year for one hour, learning about the valley's diversity of nonprofit organizations. Since the first meeting in February 2013, 100 Men Who Care has given over $323,000. For more info go to: 100menwhocarewoodrivervalley.com
The Environmental Resource Center’s mission is to “help cultivate a healthy environment in the Wood River Valley through education and local action.” Through its youth education programs, the ERC “inspires passion and empowers students to become the next generation of environmental leaders,” states a press release. These initiatives include in-school and after-school programs, overnight summer camps, and partnerships that reach pre-K to 12th grade students at 11 public and private schools. For more information go to ercsv.org
