Amid an ongoing dry spell in Blaine County, Magic Reservoir stood at just 5 percent capacity over the weekend—or around 9,950 acre-feet out of 191,500 acre-feet. Usually, the reservoir provides hundreds of surface water users with irrigation water well into September, but this year’s watering season was cut short on Tuesday when irrigation demand exceeded the reservoir’s capacity. Magic Dam’s early shutoff this summer means that most trout in the Richfield Canal system and Big Wood River below the dam aren’t expected to survive. Thus, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game has declared a public fish salvage and removed bag and possession limits on portions of the Big Wood below the dam. (Anglers are reminded that a valid fishing license is required to salvage fish; for more information, visit idfg.idaho.gov.)

