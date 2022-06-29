Elkhorn master HOA cancels creek restoration

The master homeowners association of the Elkhorn area of Sun Valley has terminated its plans to drain five ponds in the Twin Creek subdivision this summer and restore Twin Creek to its natural condition.
The Sun Valley Elkhorn Association announced the decision in a newsletter in mid-June, after it determined that the cost of defending an appeal by a group of adjacent homeowners challenging permission to conduct the project would be too high. The SVEA concluded that the cost of defending the appeal could range from $50,000 to $100,000 or higher, it stated, which would have prompted the need for a special assessment on homeowners, force it to deplete its cash reserves or increase membership dues, which currently stand at about $680 per year.
At issue are five ponds in the subdivision on the southern side of Elkhorn that sit among homes near Juniper Road and Aspen Lane. When Elkhorn was created, the developer constructed dikes and dams along Twin Creek to create the ponds, under water rights granted by the Idaho Department of Water Resources, the SVEA reported. The land where the ponds are located is owned by the SVEA.
In 2019, the SVEA reported, some homeowners asked the association to dredge the ponds to improve their condition and the association hired a hydrologist to research the matter.
“The hydrologist advised that the ponds could be dredged, an expensive process that would likely have to be repeated every 15 to 20 years, or eliminated [in] a less expensive one-time process involving the removal of the dikes and dams and restoring the ponds as a natural waterway,” the SVEA stated in its quarterly report.
The SVEA decided in January 2020 to proceed with restoring the creek to its natural condition but was then informed by the Idaho Department of Water Resources that it did not have the rights to maintain the ponds, the SVEA reported. The association applied for a permit to conduct the project from IDWR and the Army Corps of Engineers, it stated, and received permission. However, some homeowners appealed the approval and a hearing on the matter was scheduled for August 2022.
“While the board continues to believe that the best interests of the SVEA community would be better served by restoring Twin Creek as a natural riparian area and waterway, the board also believes the cost of litigation makes the pursuit of that plan financially impractical at this time,” the SVEA stated. ￼
