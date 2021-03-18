Idaho’s 2020 elk harvest went into the books as the sixth highest of all time and the second highest in the past decade, according to a Fish and Game report this month.
A total of 22,776 elk were harvested in 2020, marking the seventh consecutive year with a harvest of more than 20,000 animals. The state’s total elk harvest was up about 11% last year, Fish and Game stated, with 1,783 more cows hunted than in 2019.
“A major contributing factor was that we saw hunter success increase for antlerless elk in southern Idaho, where elk numbers are above population objectives,” said Rick Ward, deer and elk program coordinator for Fish and Game. “This is in line with our management goals for those areas.”
Hunters also harvested 24,809 mule deer in 2020, a 5% increase from 2019, the report stated. White-tailed deer harvest was up 15% over 2019 at 24,849 animals.
Boy o boy, the wolves are really decimating the ungulate herds.
Yeah ! Those 2300 “cow” hunts they put on and Eliminating over 200 elk by Richfield makes those wolves not keeping up with their jobs 😂
Yep.
