20-12-28 Hailey Beaver Cedar Preserve 2 Roland.jpg

A beaver swims at the Draper Preserve in Hailey on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Beavers have a storied role in the history of the Wood River Valley and surrounding areas, from a primary driver of exploration and settlement in the 1800s to the famous parachuting of 76 beavers (all but one survived) into the Chamberlain Basin of the White Cloud Mountains in 1948.

Relocating beavers in Idaho—both as a means to mitigate behavior deemed a nuisance to humans and to boost the species’ benefits to the ecosystem in more remote areas—dates back to the 1930s.

There has been a push in recent years to harness the engineering skills of beavers toward goals such as drought resistance and wildfire resiliency.

23-08-16-beaver-ponds-roland (1 of 4).jpg

Beaver ponds, like these seen on Trail Creek on Aug. 8, can vastly change a landscape—and even help with wildfire resilience.
image001.png

Volunteers install a pond leveler on Rinker Rock Creek Ranch.

A pond leveler is a device designed to mitigate beaver-related flooding, while leaving enough water in the pond for the animal.

kari@mtexpress.com

Load comments