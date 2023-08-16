Beavers have a storied role in the history of the Wood River Valley and surrounding areas, from a primary driver of exploration and settlement in the 1800s to the famous parachuting of 76 beavers (all but one survived) into the Chamberlain Basin of the White Cloud Mountains in 1948.
Relocating beavers in Idaho—both as a means to mitigate behavior deemed a nuisance to humans and to boost the species’ benefits to the ecosystem in more remote areas—dates back to the 1930s.
There has been a push in recent years to harness the engineering skills of beavers toward goals such as drought resistance and wildfire resiliency.
But to many a human they are a pest, bringing unwanted flooding and blocking culverts, and as veracious vegetarians satiating their appetite for the bark of willows, aspens, cottonwoods and other deciduous trees. In addition, each busy builder can cut down 200 to 300 trees a year.
On Aug. 8, the Wood River Land Trust, Idaho Department of Fish and Game and the Governor’s Office of Species Conservation hosted a “Beaver Coexistence Training,” offering strategies to resolve conflict between beavers and humans and human-built infrastructure.
Elyssa Kerr, executive director of Washington-based Beavers Northwest gave a presentation on the work she does in the Puget Sound area to figure out “when and where coexistence can work.”
Speaking to a group of more than 30 people from across Idaho who work in natural resources and wildlife management, Kerr began her talk on the “baseline that we all think beavers are good.”
Those benefits, Kerr detailed, include adding complexity to rivers and streams, slowing down water velocity (which can mitigate flooding during high flow conditions and reduce water temperature), releasing stored water slowly during low flow conditions, increasing groundwater recharge and retention, storing sediment, improving water quality and benefiting salmonid populations and increasing riparian habitat.
“Beavers relocated to a remote Idaho valley have transformed the landscape into a lush wetland and a haven against fire and drought, satellite imagery shows,” reported a July 25 article published by the Yale School of the Environment.
That valley, the Baugh Creek watershed, is located about 12 miles west of Hailey.
Based on newly released satellite imagery from NASA, the article notes that, “Beavers erected dams that formed ponds and flooded meadows, supporting the growth of grasses and shrubs. A wide swath of vegetation now lines Baugh Creek, which is more verdant than other, nearby waterways.”
The satellite imagery shows a significant difference between the area where beavers were reintroduced and the “no beaver” areas. “Flooded stretches along Baugh Creek are well guarded against drought and fire,” according to the article. “When the Sharps Fire burned through the area in 2018, it left unsinged those parts where beavers had settled.”
In her drive down Trail Creek, Kerr—visiting the valley for the first time—was thrilled at seeing the “expansive beaver systems.”
On Aug. 9, about 35 seminar attendees gathered at Rinker Rock Creek Ranch to install a pond leveler device, one of the key pieces of equipment Kerr uses in her work to mitigate potential unwanted flooding impacts from beaver dams.
Ranch Operations Manager Cameron Weskamp said the goal of the project, for which she received a stream alteration permit from Blaine County, was to reduce potential damage to a county road.
On the 10,400-acre working cattle ranch west of Gannett that includes nearly the entire Rock Creek watershed, Weskamp said there are “tons” of beavers.
Through a partnership between the Wood River Land Trust, The Nature Conservancy and the University of Idaho, Rinker Rock Creek Ranch is dedicated to educational outreach and research around rangeland, plants, wildlife, stream restoration and cattle management.
The ranch also includes 11,000 acres of Bureau of Land Management and state grazing allotment.
At the Aug. 8 seminar, Kerr described her work using a number of different tools to solve human–beaver conflicts for which she gets called to resolve, both by private landowners and municipalities.
The pond-leveling device is a single-wall flexible length of pipe inserted into a dam, set at a height that prevents further flooding but retains enough water to keep the beavers happily at home. A cage is placed around the inlet of the pipe to prevent beavers from plugging it with mud and sticks, though Kerr delighted the audience with a video of a beaver working hard to try to get a stick through the cage.
It is a low-maintenance device requiring just a few check-ups per year, she said.
Another tool Kerr uses is exclusive fencing or “beaver deceivers,” used to keep beavers from plugging culverts and other narrow constrictions. The fencing can also be placed on a dam to achieve the desired water levels or encourage beavers to build elsewhere.
Kerr also detailed techniques for protecting trees using fencing or coating vegetation with paint mixed with sand.
Working in a much more urban area around Seattle, Kerr was very open about failures to achieve coexistence and compromise, and situations where beavers need to be removed. She begins each call for conflict-resolution with some key questions, including about actual impact, and whether there is even room for compromise.
Working in a much more urban area, Kerr was very open about failures to resolve conflict, and situations when her best advice ends up calling in a trapper to remove the beavers.
“There are situations where coexistence is not possible—where neither party will be happy or comfortable,” Kerr said.
Kerr also noted the caveat that “I’m still experimenting,” and many of these tools and techniques are relatively new and require a trial-and-error approach.
Adaptability is essential, Kerr said, depending on the widely varying locations, circumstances, and beaver behavior.
But Kerr said she has had more successes than failures, and gave examples from across the country where something like inserting a pond leveler can significantly lower the cost to municipalities working to manage beaver impacts on public infrastructure.
Kerr noted the differences in laws and classifications of beavers in different states. In California and Oregon they are designated at predators, she said. In Washington and Idaho they are managed as fur-bearers.
At the end of Kerr’s presentation, Cory Mosby, staff biologist at Idaho Department of Fish and Game in Boise, spoke for a few minutes about “how the species are managed in the state,” and said there is a “growing interest in partnering with the beaver.”
He talked about the realities of available management resources but said he sees an opportunity to use the tools described by Kerr. Mosby noted that using something like pond levelers makes fiscal sense for different stakeholders who aren’t necessarily concerned about the well-being of beavers or the environment.
Every year in the Magic Valley Region, about 190 licenses are issued for trappers, said Mike McDonald, Magic Valley regional wildlife manager for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
Those licenses apply to all fur-bearers, which include beaver, otter, bobcat, badger, marten, mink, and fox. McDonald said the market helps dictate trapping efforts, and currently the market price and demand for fur is relatively low.
In terms of addressing human conflict and problem beavers, McDonald said in an emailed interview the Magic Valley Region “can issue depredation permits in situations where beaver activities are impacting property (flooding) and infrastructure (culverts, water delivery systems, etc.).”
With varying guidelines across the country, depredation permits allow people to shoot birds or animals considered to be causing damage or for population control.
Thus far in 2023, McDonald said 13 depredation permits have been issued in the region “to mitigate a variety of beaver-related issues primarily on private property.” More than half were issued to landowners in Blaine County, he said.
There were 20 issued in 2022, and 13 permits issued in 2021, McDonald said, again the majority for landowners in Blaine County.
Keri York, lands program director for the Wood River Land Trust said she does get calls about beaver conflicts, most often related to culverts or other irrigation infrastructure being blocked, as well as land being flooded by dams. York said, when appropriate, the Land Trust will try to work with landowners, but in some cases she will refer the call to Fish and Game or whichever entity is most appropriate.
York said she also serves on a “local beaver committee,” made of up representatives from organizations and governmental agencies in both Blaine and Camas counties which has been meeting for at least a decade to address beaver issues. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In