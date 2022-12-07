Snow Storm

Elk ride out the storm in Hailey.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

A week-long series of storms in early November, a two-day snowstorm last week and a quick-hitting storm over the weekend have brought current local snowpack totals to 176% of normal for this time in the year, according to the National Resources Conservation Service.

So far this winter, the Big Wood Basin has accumulated 6.1 inches of snow-water equivalent, or “SWE,” the theoretical depth of water contained in melted snowpack.

That figure puts the region about one-third of the way toward its peak snow-water equivalent of 18 inches, which is generally reached by the second week of April, according to the NRCS.

Snowpack early December 2022

