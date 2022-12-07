A week-long series of storms in early November, a two-day snowstorm last week and a quick-hitting storm over the weekend have brought current local snowpack totals to 176% of normal for this time in the year, according to the National Resources Conservation Service.
So far this winter, the Big Wood Basin has accumulated 6.1 inches of snow-water equivalent, or “SWE,” the theoretical depth of water contained in melted snowpack.
That figure puts the region about one-third of the way toward its peak snow-water equivalent of 18 inches, which is generally reached by the second week of April, according to the NRCS.
“As a whole, the Big Wood is doing as good as we hope for up to this point in the year,” Idaho Department of Water Resources hydrologist David Hoekema wrote in a Tuesday email.
According to data from Blaine County’s automated snow-telemetry sites monitored by the NRCS, the Chocolate Gulch site north of Ketchum recorded 253% of normal snowpack Tuesday. Meanwhile, Galena Summit was seeing 131% of normal snowpack this week; Hyndman Creek near Pioneer Yurt, 200%; and Trail Creek Summit east of Sun Valley, 194%.
Based on 30 years of snow-telemetry data, the Big Wood Basin hasn’t built this much snowpack so early on in the season since the winter of 2012-2013, when the NRCS recorded 8.6 inches of SWE—or 246% of normal snowpack—on December 6, 2012.
The current snow-water equivalent across Blaine County is also significantly higher than it was at the same point in 2019, 2020 and 2021, NRCS data show. (On Dec. 6, 2019, the Big Wood Basin had accumulated just 2.1 inches of SWE; Dec. 6, 2020, 3.5 inches; and Dec. 6, 2021, 2.9 inches.)
About half the snowpack seen right now in the Wood River Valley and surrounding mountains was delivered last month between Nov. 4-11, according to the NRCS. The survey also registered large gains in snow-water equivalent between Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 and again this past Sunday, Dec. 4, and Monday, Dec. 5.
The first atmospheric river system arrived on Nov. 4, steering a band of moisture from the Pacific toward central Idaho. From Nov. 4-8, the storm delivered a much-needed 1-3 feet of snow from Hailey up to Stanley, according to forecasts published by the Sawtooth Avalanche Center. Another quick-hitting storm on Election Day brought an additional 4-12 inches into the region, the Avalanche Center stated.
After a few dry weeks and a dry Thanksgiving, a powerful atmospheric river system arrived last Wednesday, Nov. 30. Some 1-2 feet of snow were delivered to the Sawtooths, Soldiers, western Smokys, Boulders and Pioneers on Wednesday alone, with Sun Valley netting about an inch of snow-water equivalent.
A snowy Thursday, Dec. 1, followed, adding another 0.6-0.9 inches SWE in the Wood River Valley, according to Sawtooth Avalanche Center forecaster Ethan Davis. Yet another storm made landfall on the coast of Oregon this past Sunday, Dec. 4, adding 0.6 inches of SWE, the Avalanche Center stated.
Still, central Blaine County remains in “severe” drought, with the northern and southern bands of the county in “moderate” drought, according to the federal Drought Monitor.
Hoekema said while November was “very generous with snowfall”—and cooler temperatures have “hopefully” helped freeze soil moisture in place to aid in runoff efficiency in the spring—the Wood River Valley isn’t out of the woods yet in terms of drought. Given how dry things have been, he said drought recovery will likely require sustained snowpack levels above 100%.
“Until we see 15 inches of SWE in the mountains, there is little assurance that we’ll escape drought,” Hoekema said. “Of course, having more snow early in the year means that we can reach peak even with a little less than average snowfall from here on out. What we don’t want to see is the storm systems turning off like we did last year.”
When asked how much additional precipitation the Wood River Valley will need to receive to make up for the shortages suffered last spring, Hoekema estimated 10 inches.
“There is a long ways to go,” he said. “Last year, snowpack stopped growing when we got to around 12 inches [of SWE] in early January.”
Luckily, more powder days may be just around the corner, according to SAC forecaster Ben VandenBos.
“Our next chance for significant snowfall comes on Friday. At this point, it looks like we may be getting some more southerly flow out of that one. Stay tuned, good people of the Wood River Valley,” VandenBos stated Monday. “That can be the magic recipe for us down here.”
“May these storms just keep rolling in,” Hoekema wrote. ￼
