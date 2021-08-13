The drought in northern Blaine County fell from “exceptional” to “extreme” last week, bringing Ketchum and Sun Valley from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s worst drought classification to its second worst.
The decline in severity, which the NOAA reported on Aug. 3, followed a weekend of monsoon-related flash-flood conditions in Blaine and Custer counties.
About a month ago, Blaine County’s “exceptional” drought area included all cities in the Wood River Valley, spanning from Craters of the Moon National Monument to Easley Peak. Meanwhile, Custer County’s “exceptional” area covered its entire eastern half.
Last Tuesday, Ketchum, Sun Valley and rugged sections of the Lost River Range in the Salmon-Challis National Forest faded to a lighter red on NOAA’s map, signifying “extreme” drought conditions. “Exceptional” drought, shown in crimson, continued to grip the cities of Hailey, Bellevue, Carey, Mackay and Challis on Thursday.
While the monsoonal showers in late July and early August seemed to give dry waterways a boost—Magic Reservoir increased from 4% to 7% capacity, for example—it’s unclear how long those benefits will last.
“A brief wet and cool stretch is already on its way out across the Northwest this week, making way for dangerously hot, smoky and gusty conditions to take hold once more,” forecasting service AccuWeather stated on Monday.
On Thursday, Magic Reservoir had fallen to about 5.9% capacity, likely due to the dam’s temporary reopening this week. Meanwhile, river flow rates in Ketchum and Hailey held steady at about half of normal, an improvement from the 22-33% of normal rates seen last month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In