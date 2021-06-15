Last week, the U.S. Drought Monitor, a federal monitoring system overseen by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, upgraded most of Blaine County’s drought status from “severe” to “extreme” and northeastern Blaine County from “extreme” to “exceptional.”
“Exceptional” is NOAA’s worst drought classification.
Local impacts of the drought have included sparse vegetation, unharvested crops, reduced cattle herds, low river levels and increased fire danger, according to the Drought Monitor.
As “high” fire danger continued in the Sawtooth National Forest this week and the National Weather Service issued red flag warnings for southeastern Idaho, including the forest’s Minidoka Ranger District, the Wood River Fire Protection District announced a ban on open burning Monday. Bonfires and burn barrels are no longer permitted in the district due to critical fire weather conditions.
Small solid-fuel warming or cooking fires on private property are still allowed if they are set back from combustibles and “contained in an approved portable outdoor fireplace, constantly attended and provided with approved means of extinguishment,” the district stated.
On Tuesday, Blaine County’s six SNOTEL stations—at Chocolate Gulch, Dollarhide Summit, Galena Summit, Deadend Canyon, Enid Gulch and Park Creek Campground—recorded 15.2 inches of accumulated precipitation for this water year, about 59% of normal, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Since last Wednesday, the Big Wood River in Ketchum has hit its lowest-ever recorded flows for the date every day, according to U.S. Geological Survey data. On Tuesday, the Ketchum USGS gauge recorded an average flow of 156 cubic feet per second, breaking last spring’s June 15 record of 188 cfs. The river on that date typically flows at about 556 cfs in Ketchum.
