Despite pushback, F&G approves expanded trapping for otters, beavers

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission formally expanded North American river otter and beaver trapping opportunities during a season-setting meeting on Jan. 27, opening up previously closed watersheds to trapping despite significant public opposition.
The commission—an oversight body for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game—first lifted a set of closures to beaver trapping in a 6-1 vote.
Stream closure areas that were lifted to beaver trapping include the Big Deer and Elk Creek drainages northeast of Fairfield, the Marsh Creek drainage northeast of Stanley and three other creek drainages in Lemhi, Elmore and Gooding counties.
The commission then lifted four stream closures to river otter harvest, also in a 6-1 vote. Commissioner Ron Davies of Custer County was the lone dissenter in both rule changes.
Areas now open to river otter harvest include the main stem of the Main Salmon River, the main stem of the Middle Fork of the Clearwater River, the main stem of the Snake River from Lewiston to the Hells Canyon Dam and sections of the North Fork of the Payette River. The new harvest areas took effect on Feb. 1.
According to furbearer biologist Cory Mosby of the state Department of Fish and Game, Idaho’s river otter harvest quota will stay at 160, with each of the state’s seven regions maintaining their maximum quotas.
“The [otter] harvest will remain the same,” Mosby explained on Jan. 27. “We are just changing where that harvest could occur.”
Mosby told the commission that both the otter and beaver trapping proposals were justified because they would not negatively impact population numbers in the long run.
“These closures are deemed no longer necessary to address management goals ... [and] lifting these closures may even further spread out [harvest],” he told commissioners.
Mosby said that expanding beaver trapping areas would indirectly take pressure off the department to follow up on “nuisance” beaver calls, essentially allowing more trappers to take care of the job.
Davies, however, voiced concern that the Marsh Creek closure reversal could have possible negative effects on anadromous fish, which he said depend on beavers to maintain ideal water conditions for spawning.
Mosby said he was “not aware” of any nuisance beaver issues in the Marsh Creek drainage area but the larger watershed had “abundant beaver populations.”
“We do not suspect that opening this [trapping] opportunity is going to create an intense localized harvest of beaver in that area. And, it’s a long ways for trappers to get to,” he said.
River otter proposal receives most pushback
While introducing the set of river otter trapping proposals, Mosby said biologists have found Idaho’s river otter population healthy based on data collected from trappers as part of the department’s reporting requirements. Otter harvests of “anywhere from 15 to 20% of the population annually” are sustainable, he said.
Around 100 river otters out of the annual 160 limit had been killed as of December 2021, according to Fish and Game records. Mosby added that only “60 to 80” individual trappers in Idaho pursue river otters every year.
“What staff has proposed here is aligned with the capacity of [beaver and otter] populations to provide sustainable harvest,” Idaho Fish and Game Director Ed Shriever said.
Mosby told the commission that the otter trapping proposal was recommended by the Idaho Trappers Association, based in Fairfield, as well as department staff.
“When I came here as a furbearer biologist, I saw this as an opportunity to simplify our regulations and provide more opportunity without having any impact on overall harvest,” he said. “There was also interest from the Trappers Association.”
Mosby noted that about 91% of commenters—some 814 out of 892 commenters—opposed expanded otter trapping in a recent public-scoping period. Fish and Game’s beaver trapping expansion proposals received more than 75% support, however.
Most opposition to the otter proposals came from anglers, rafters and boaters who believed that expanding otter trapping would directly reduce the public’s chances of sighting the animals on river trips, Mosby said. Both Schriever and Mosby refuted those comments, stating that otter trapping primarily occurs in the winter months and does not interfere with “non-consumptive viewing of river otters” in the summer, when populations surge.
The river otter season runs through the end of March or until a regional harvest quota is reached, whichever comes first.
“We expect to still see river otters out on those streams, available in a non-consumptive aspect,” Shriever said.
Other public criticism was focused on the “inhumane” aspects of traps commonly used to trap otters, such as swim-through Conibear traps, leghold live traps and drowning sets, or foothold traps designed to drown the animals underwater.
“The vast majority of Idahoans would rather see river otters playing in rapids than have those animals drown in a trap just so that someone can make a fashion statement,” John Robison, public lands director for the Idaho Conservation League, wrote in a December statement.
Robison also wrote on behalf of the ICL that rising fur prices could put otters at risk of overharvest.
“River runners, anglers and kids should be able to enjoy watching otters based on natural river otter population cycles, not on fur prices in the international market,” he wrote.
According to trapping organization Upper Snake River Trappers of Idaho, the price of otter pelts has increased almost 80% in recent years, from $34 in 2018 to $61 last year, ranking second-most expensive after bobcat pelts ($170). Beaver pelts have fluctuated between $9 and $13 per pelt.
Commissioner Don Ebert, of Clearwater County, said that he found other comments from the ICL offensive.
“What really kind of fires me up is [the ICL comment] that the proposal currently under consideration appears to be a predetermined outcome,” he said. “I gotta tell you, that’s a bunch of crap.”
Ebert also stressed that otter trapping was protected by the state constitution adopted in 1890 and should be protected.
“Fifty to 80 [otter trappers] is not very many,” he said. “Doesn’t that indicate then that we need to step up a little bit more to preserve that right?
“We like [otters], they’re warm and fuzzy … but I got to go with the constitution. Let’s not forget who we are and what we’re about. This is the state of Idaho. Our heritage is hunting, fishing and trapping. It’s our right.”
Davies, on the other hand, argued that river otters provide more viewing benefits for the public than they do for the small cohort of trappers that pursue the animal.
“There’s a significant portion of the residents of the state of Idaho that don’t want to see this happen,” he said. “We are tasked with managing the resource for all the citizens of the state of Idaho—fishermen, trappers and the general public. I think all these folks deserve consideration in the decision-making process.”
Davies clarified that he was not advocating against trapping, but didn’t believe the changes were needed or warranted at the time.
“Probably my biggest reason against this is that trapping is under a microscope right now, particularly after the changes that were made to wolf trapping in our state,” he said. “This will add fuel to the fire to that community that is against trapping.” ￼
Summary; the F&G pro-trapping decision was based upon the trapping association recommendation. What?! Who do you work for, F&G? The 90% of Idaho citizens who don't want otter trapping? Or the 70 trappers in the state? Which of these organizations gets sued when a kid or dog loses their leg or life in a trap? I am all for hunting responsibly and I love Idaho's incredible wilderness. Times change. It used to be legal to shoot 'Indians' back in the 1800's when this trapping law was written, but we don't do that anymore either. Obviously this is an older generation thing. Hopefully our wildlife will survive longer than these bad decision-makers do. I guess you all missed the report that beavers are helping fire damaged forests recover quicker.
