The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality will hold its fiscal year 2022 budget hearing at 8 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 22, at https://www.idahoptv.org/shows/idahoinsession.
The department’s proposed budget contains around $3 million for ongoing remedial efforts at Triumph Mine along the East Fork of the Big Wood River.
Further cleanup costs associated with the mine—which continues to release arsenic, zinc and other heavy metals into groundwater—would be fronted by taxpayers, according to Josh Johnson, Central Idaho conservation associate for the Idaho Conservation League.
Don Carpenter, senior mining scientist with the DEQ, wrote in a previous email to the Idaho Mountain Express that the water discharging from the mine’s tunnel still does not meet current water quality standards.
“We are continuing to evaluate alternatives to address the water quality at Triumph,” he said.
