The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality presented its proposed $70 million fiscal 2022 budget to the Idaho Joint Finance Appropriations Committee on Friday morning, recommending around $3 million to be spent on ongoing remedial efforts at Triumph Mine southeast of Sun Valley.
The Idaho DEQ is responsible for managing contaminated water discharge coming out of the Triumph Mine tunnel, as well as overseeing contaminated soil around the site.
On Friday, Department Director Jess Byrne said the construction of a mine water management system slated to occur in fiscal 2021 has been delayed due to “continual observances of collapsed material within the tunnel.”
While the DEQ’s focus is now on tunnel stabilization, he said, the department hopes to develop a long-term permanent solution to address mine water discharge.
Located just 500 feet from the East Fork of the Big Wood River, the Triumph mine produced lead, zinc and silver ore between the early 1880s and late 1950s. Remediation work over the last few decades has included removing contaminated soil and tailings, installing two large concrete plugs inside the mine and piping contaminated water to settling ponds.
Byrne said recent work in the tunnel has shown that the structure is at risk of further collapse due to “degraded ground support.” On April 1, 2020, a collapse was observed just 125 feet from the mine entrance.
“Contaminated water can collect behind a collapse and may be released in an uncontrolled manner if not addressed,” he said.
To fund tunnel stabilization work, Gov. Brad Little has recommended that $1.5 million be transferred from the DEQ’s Water Pollution Control Fund to the Triumph remediation fund. Byrne noted that tunnel rehabilitation is crucial to allow crews to access the mine over the next three years.
A third concrete plug may need to be installed 100 feet into the tunnel to address continuing water discharge, he said, with some backfill likely needed.
Fiscal 2022 funds are also expected to go toward constructing a mine water discharge basin and conduct ongoing inspections of the Triumph mine.
Don Carpenter, senior mining scientist with the DEQ, wrote in a previous email to the Idaho Mountain Express that the water discharging from the mine’s tunnel still does not meet current water quality standards.
“We are continuing to evaluate alternatives to address the water quality at Triumph,” he said.
Recent inspections have shown that the mine continues to release arsenic, zinc and other heavy metals into the water table.
