The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has lifted a water quality health caution that it issued Thursday morning for Penny Lake, located west of Ketchum. The caution was initially issued in response to citizen reports of at least two dogs becoming sick and one dog dying after spending time at the lake.
Twin Falls region staff visited the lake Thursday to investigate a possible harmful cyanobacteria bloom. Brian Reese, a water quality standards analyst for the department, said a screening test for two common, naturally-occurring cyanotoxins—microcystins and anatoxin-a—came back negative. The caution was lifted on Friday.
“It does not appear at this time that cyanobacteria caused the illness and death in the dogs,” Reese said. “Residents should use caution until the issue has been identified.”
Algal blooms can present a serious health threat to people and animals alike, according to the DEQ. Toxin exposure happens when a person or pet ingests or has skin contact with cyanotoxins, which can remain after a visible bloom subsides. The toxins can cause serious health effects, including skin irritation, upset stomach, allergic reaction and trouble breathing.
Reese said on Friday that pet owners should remember that dogs can aspirate water while carrying a ball or stick. That may have been a factor in the dogs’ illnesses, he said.
He added that he will be talking with the South Central Public Health District and will re-implement the caution if needed.
