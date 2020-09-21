The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has lifted its air pollution forecast and caution in several counties across south central Idaho, including Blaine, citing improved air quality in the region.
Though clear skies returned to the Wood River Valley over the weekend, the department stated that air quality is likely to “change drastically” with slight changes in wind patterns and fire behavior.
As of Monday morning, the air quality reading in Ketchum was considered "good" at 50 on the DEQ’s Air Quality Index. That reading could shift to “moderate,” the DEQ said, which denotes “acceptable” air to breathe.
“However, people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution may experience health impacts and should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion,” the department stated.
Outdoor burning restrictions remain in place in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, Sawtooth National Forest and the Ketchum and Fairfield Ranger Districts. For more information on the restrictions, visit www.fs.usda.gov/sawtooth.
