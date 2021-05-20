The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality issued a water quality health caution Thursday morning for Penny Lake, located west of Ketchum, in response to citizen reports of at least two dogs becoming sick and one dog dying after spending time at the lake.
Brian Reese, water quality standards analyst for the IDEQ, said two Twin Falls region staff visited the lake Thursday to investigate a possible harmful cyanobacteria bloom. A screening test for two common cyanotoxins that occur naturally in Idaho’s lakes and rivers—microcystins and anatoxin-a—came back negative, he said. E. coli levels were not tested.
“I’ve put a cautionary flag on our map but it does not appear at this time that cyanobacteria caused the illness and death in the dogs,” Reese said. “Residents should use caution until the issue has been identified.”
Algal blooms can present a serious health threat to people and animals alike, according to the DEQ.
“Toxin exposure primarily occurs from ingesting the cyanobacteria and the water they live in, but it also occurs with skin contact. Ingesting cyanotoxins, which can remain after a visible bloom subsides, can result in a range of health effects, many of which are easily misdiagnosed,” the department states on its website.
Cyanobacteria harmful algal blooms vary in appearance. They can resemble “bright green water or pea soup, pollen, grass clippings, spilled paint, mats, green or blue-green foam, or dense surface scum,” according to the DEQ.
Symptoms of cyanotoxin exposure in pets and people include skin irritation, upset stomach, allergic reaction, and neurotoxic effects, including trouble breathing.
High levels of E. coli in ponds, lakes and rivers can also cause infection in people and pets, according to the DEQ.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In