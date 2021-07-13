Wildfires hundreds of miles away in Oregon and California have already left their mark in the Wood River Valley. On Friday afternoon, smoke created a thick haze over Bald Mountain, and air in Ketchum was rated “unhealthy for sensitive groups” at 119 on the Air Quality Index.
On Monday afternoon in Ketchum, air quality was still considered "unhealthy for sensitive groups" range at 115 on the index. By Tuesday afternoon in Ketchum, air quality had degraded to an "unhealthy" AQI of 163.
The "unhealthy" rating suggests that the general public should avoid intense outdoor activity. The “unhealthy for sensitive groups” rating suggests that those with medical conditions should avoid intense outdoor activity, according to the EPA, which oversees the index.
“It’s OK to be active outside but take more breaks and do less intense activities. Watch for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath,” the agency suggests. “People with asthma should follow their asthma action plans and keep quick relief medicine handy.”
Central Idaho can expect a smoky week ahead, according to Sally Hunter, smoke analyst at the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.
The region will see a combination of smoke coming from larger fires in the Pacific Northwest, such as the 154,000-acre Bootleg Fire in southern Oregon, and more regional smoke from Idaho, Hunter said in a Monday forecast.
Smoke may also move south and east from the 78,000-acre Snake River lightning complex fires near Lewiston and the 17,200-acre Dixie-Jumbo lightning complex fires east of Riggins.
“There may be brief periods of clearing over southern Idaho,” Hunter said, “but it will be temporary.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In