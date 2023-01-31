An Artic blast bringing wind chills as low as -75 degrees Fahrenheit settled across much of central Idaho on Sunday night, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a wind chill warning for the Wood River and Sawtooth Valleys through Tuesday morning.
Sawtooth Search and Rescue Commander Gary Gadwa snapped this photo of the National Weather Service Stanley COOP station thermometer near Valley Creek on Monday, when temperatures approached -40 F. This is the coldest actual temperature he has observed in Stanley since January 2017, when the thermometer reached a Martian-like -43 F, he said.
In the Wood River Valley, temperatures struggled to warm into the single digits Monday and Tuesday morning. Sunrise began at -13 F in Hailey and -16 F in Ketchum on Monday, the Weather Service reported. Meanwhile, the Sheriff’s Office implored residents to dress appropriately and avoid outside activities if possible.
