David R. Kimpton grew up in Idaho and studied natural resource management. After 21 months in the U.S. Army as a helicopter crew chief, he went to work for the U.S. Forest Service, transferring to the Stanley Ranger District in August 1971 during the earliest days of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.

Kimpton, now 80, worked for 10 years in various capacities for the SNRA and lives near Stanley. He has spent 48 of his years in the Sawtooth Valley. He said the establishment of the SNRA added to the usual collection of miners, loggers and ranchers that were already there.

“In the late 1970s and early 1980s, we had the hippie invasion with young people living in old mining cabins, caves and other shelters, including teepees. We also had a large spike in tourists,” said Kimpton.

